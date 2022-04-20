Indoor Growing Gets Smart with the VIVOSUN Smart Grow System

A New Smart System Makes Growing Easier and More Fun for All Experience Levels

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOSUN, the leader in indoor horticulture equipment and technology unveiled today its latest generation of proprietary smart technology: The VIVOSUN Smart Grow System. The system comprises of the VIVOSUN GrowHub Controller, that allows users to control all of the environmental systems at work, the 2022 Red Dot Product Design Winner AeroLight, the world's first ever LED grow light with a completely integrated circulatory fan, and the AeroZesh, a fully programmable inline duct fan. The entire system is controllable through the new Vivosun App, which allows growers to easily manage their growth, from anywhere in the world. These are the first in a coming line of smart products for the Internet of Things designed by VIVOSUN that simplify the science of being a grower down to a manageable yet powerful level for everyone, regardless of experience.

The VIVOSUN GrowHub Controller is the first complete system that monitors, reacts, and balances a grow space environment automatically. Designed with user-friendliness in mind, the VIVOSUN GrowHub Controller is WIFI-enabled and syncs to an App on any cell phone. The App is able to alert growers to problematic changes in the grow space and to make alterations to the environment automatically, based upon expert-grower-designed "Grow Recipes," or upon Grow Recipes designed by end users themselves.

"The VIVOSUN Grow Hub and App empower growers of any skill level in a way that hasn't been seen before in the industry," said Nick Dew, Chief Brand Officer of VIVOSUN Inc. "It allows seamless communication between the environmental equipment -- ventilation, lights, and circulation systems -- and collects, organizes, and uses data to establish a baseline that protects plants while also bringing them through all stages of growth, from seed to harvest, automatically. Growers will now have the freedom to grow high quality plants how they choose with ease."

The VIVOSUN GrowHub Controller and App are the heart of the Smart Grow System. It controls everything that creates a good Grow Recipe including light intensity, light spectrum, ventilation airflow, ventilation timing, and air circulation that are entirely customizable. As well, the Smart Grow System logs and organizes localized environmental data -- from temperature to humidity to data on lighting -- that are extremely useful for growers of all experience levels to diagnose problems and to define the perfect indoor growing environment.

The second product in the Smart Grow System line is the 2022 Red Dot Product Design Winner AeroLight (patent pending), the first-ever LED grow light with an integrated high-efficiency circulation fan.

The AeroLight is a full-spectrum, fully programmable LED grow light that uses the newest Samsung 301B diodes that emphasize blue, red, UV and far-red spectrum for efficient plant and flower growth. Built into the center of the system is a powerful circulation fan -- positioned directly above the canopy, the AeroLight creates uniform airflow, balancing humidity and temperature, increasing CO2 exposure, improving transpiration rates and photosynthesis. The fan is designed with unique air outlet flanges that spread air uniformly beneath the light.

The AeroLight system was designed to make growing easier and more fun for everyone, regardless of experience. AeroLight grow lights are fully programmable with the VIVOSUN GrowHub so growers can establish light intensity, program photoperiods, and even mimic natural wind and sunrises and sunsets inside their tent. The VIVOSUN GrowHub Controller extends control over the fan as well, which is built with dual ball bearings for quiet operation and longer life of 70,000 hours. This latest generation of smart grow lights also features an H-bracket (patent pending) that helps connect and extend the AeroLight system from 100W to 400W across a larger space so growers can link multiple AeroLights together to cover any size grow space.

The final release for the Smart Grow System is the AeroZesh, VIVOSUN's smart inline duct fan. Like the AeroLight, the AeroZesh is compatible with the VIVOSUN Grow Hub and is covered in the Grow Recipe programming. The VIVOSUN GrowHub automatically measures environmental changes and controls the AeroZesh to optimize temperature, humidity, and airflow for indoor growing, or it can be programmed independently for unique environmental conditions required by each grower.

The VIVOSUN Smart Grow System is an ecosystem of products that are designed as the next generation of growing. VIVOSUN will continue to release new specialized smart products that are a part of the Internet of Things to make growing more accessible and enjoyable for growers, new and experienced alike.

The VIVOSUN Grow Hub and AeroLight package is available in limited quantities now on Vivosun.com for $299. A limited time early bird pre-order price is for the package is $249. The package will also be available on Amazon.com and Vivosun.com in late May, 2022.

The VIVOSUN GrowHub AeroZesh and AeroLight package will be available now on Vivosun.com for $409. A limited time early bird pre-order price is for the package is $339. The package will also be avialable on Amazon.com and Vivosun.com in late May, 2022.

More details on the entire lineup of the Smart Grow System will be announced in the coming weeks.

About VIVOSUN

VIVOSUN is an industry leader in indoor growing and horticulture equipment. VIVOSUN pioneers smart products that are designed to improve grower enjoyment and experience, while also making growing more accessible to everyone. More information about VIVOSUN and its products can be found at www.VIVOSUN.com.

