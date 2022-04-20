INTROHIVE AND SALESCHOICE JOIN FORCES TO PROVIDE A HOLISTIC VIEW OF CUSTOMER INTELLIGENCE AND SALES FORECASTING WITHIN THE SALESFORCE ECOSYSTEM

FREDERICTON, NB, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, today announced a partnership with SalesChoice , a SaaS AI Insight Engine Platform and Data Sciences as a Services company. The partnership will enable joint customers to combine the power of Introhive's proprietary relationship scoring along with SalesChoice's powerful sales forecasting AI models to provide a holistic view of customer relationship intelligence.

“We are proud to join forces with another Canadian company to help provide a holistic view of customer intelligence and sales forecasting,” said Jody Glidden, CEO of Introhive. “Our sophisticated AI-powered platform frees up salespeople to build relationships and experience peak performance enabling them to focus on what matters most — their relationships with their customers.” (PRNewswire)

Introhive helps organizations using SalesChoice to increase CRM adoption while boosting sales efficiency and revenue.

"We are proud to join forces with another Canadian company to help provide a holistic view of customer intelligence and sales forecasting," said Jody Glidden, CEO of Introhive . "Our sophisticated AI-powered platform frees up salespeople to build relationships and experience peak performance enabling them to focus on what matters most — their relationships with their customers."

Introhive's end-to-end platform will help organizations using SalesChoice to increase overall CRM adoption and data accuracy, while boosting sales efficiency and revenue. When organizations deploy Introhive, they'll be able to benefit from capabilities including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data automation to help users improve productivity to build deeper relationships, drive more revenue, and increase client retention.

"Our partnership with Introhive is a result of our mutual vision that for customers to accelerate growth, they need to use more advanced methods of capturing and delivering intelligence to their sales revenue teams," said Dr. Cindy Gordon , Founder and CEO of SalesChoice. "Introhive's relationship capital insights and SalesChoice's opportunity insights, forecasting insights, sentiment insights, and real time - coaching insights will enable our customers to accelerate their growth needs."

Gordon added that she's excited to partner with Introhive because the company has proven technology that can utilize relationship capital as sales professionals rely more heavily on digital channels to facilitate their day-to-day interactions with customers.

"Introhive, like SalesChoice, understands the power of human DNA augmented with smarter technology methods, including AI and machine learning, and soon our metaverse world," said Gordon.

About Introhive

Introhive is the fastest-growing AI-powered customer intelligence solution, with the single largest deployment of its kind in the world. Trusted by some of the world's most recognizable brands, including PwC, Clark Nexsen, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Colliers International, and Plante Moran, the company has been recognized with 2019, 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ Canada Awards , 2020 and 2021 Deloitte Fast 500™ North America Awards , 2020 and 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards , and is Great Place to Work® certified in Canada. Introhive's AI-powered SaaS platform seeks to enable organizations to realize the full value of their relationships across the business and to leverage untapped data to drive revenues and increase productivity while simultaneously improving the customer experience. Introhive has grown to 350+ employees with 10 global office locations, supporting 250,000+ customers in over 90 different countries around the world. Learn more at www.introhive.ai

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a SaaS AI Insight Engine Platform and Data Sciences as a Services Company that helps B2B organizations end revenue uncertainties by solving unpredictable challenges in Sales Forecasting, Opportunity Prioritization, Data Completeness, and Relationship Intelligence. The software helps reduce cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%. SalesChoice is a Salesforce ISV and can be installed from the AppExchange on Salesforce.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Introhive

Renee Maler

Philosophy PR + Marketing

5104999746

renee@philosophypr.com

SalesChoice

Malay Upadhyay

Chief AI Customer Experience Officer

malay.upadhyay@saleschoice.com Please visit SalesChoice

