Medius Launches Radius, a Comprehensive New Partner Program for ISVs

Expense Management Leader Rydoo Signs Up as Medius's First Radius Partner

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation solutions, today announced the launch of Radius, a new, improved, and comprehensive program for Independent Software Developers (ISVs). Medius has named expense management provider Rydoo as its first official ISV member under the new program banner.

Medius's suite of products automate the process of receiving, handling, approving, and paying an invoice, and simplify the onboarding and managing of vendors, enabling organizations to better manage spend, reduce risk and fraud, and improve processes. Today, a major focus for the company is extending its wider partner ecosystem so its customers can access additional services that integrate with its end-to-end AP automation suite.

The launch of the new Radius program aims to support this objective by extending the network effect of the Medius platform even further through strategic integration, technology, and payment partnerships. These relationships create shared commercial opportunities for Medius and its ISV partners, while enabling customers to benefit from a broader suite of services through its platform.

For Medius customers, the Radius program not only extends the capabilities of its AP automation platform, but also creates an ecosystem of trusted, quality partners in a range of different technology and discipline areas. Through Radius, customers engaging Medius partners will also benefit from pre-built integrations that remove the friction and accelerate time to value.

Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications at IDC comments: "Expanding the partner ecosystem is a smart move for Medius and its customers because it will give Medius greater scale and expertise. Customers will see greater value from partner solutions and services not provided by Medius from partners co-creating value on the Medius platform."

Matt Rhodus, VP of Business Development & Strategy at Medius, will lead the Radius partner program. He comments: "Partnerships have been in Medius's DNA from the very beginning with several strategic relationships already in existence. Now is the right time to evolve and formalize Radius as our new partner program. The program will generate exciting new commercial opportunities for Medius and its partners, as well as creating major benefits for our customers."

The first official partner is Rydoo, a fast-growing SaaS company on a mission to empower modern organizations by providing a better way to do expense management, with less admin and more impact. As an automated expense management provider, Rydoo allows users to submit their expenses to the finance team in less than 16 seconds while ensuring compliance and giving finance teams more visibility over company spend. The new partnership with Medius now extends that automation journey even further, eliminating the manual process of receiving, coding, posting, and paying that expense report.

Rhodus continues: "Expenses generate a huge amount of paperwork for accounts payable. By fully automating this traditionally manual process, the Medius-Rydoo partnership enables CFOs, accounting and finance departments to save precious time, valuable resources and reduce the potential for errors and or fraudulent behavior."

Founded in 2018, Rydoo has built a team of more than 150 employees serving more than 10,000 customers around the globe including Burger King, Deloitte, Singapore Airlines and Veolia. The company has built a base of over 1M users in a little over three years.

Justin Borja, Global Partnership Manager at Rydoo comments: "Our exponential growth since launch demonstrates the power of our product and the benefits it creates for our customer base. This partnership with Medius is an opportunity for us to support a wider cross section of organizations and we look forward to co-selling, co-marketing, and co-developing new services together."

More than 20 existing Medius partners, including SAP, Microsoft, and Pagero will also be welcomed into the Radius program in the coming weeks. This includes data management and integration leader ENZO Unified that signed an accounts payable and finance digital transformation partnership with Medius in January this year.

Medius is actively recruiting additional partners to Radius from across the globe. Companies who are interested in joining the program and benefiting from access to Medius's market-leading AP automation technology and deep relationships across the finance function should apply through the website: https://www.medius.com/partners/.

CONTACT:

Dan Bird, Fight or Flight for Medius

Dan.Bird@fightflight.co.uk +44 7885 670798 / Medius@fightflight.co.uk +44 330 133 0985

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE Medius