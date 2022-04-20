Planet Green Holdings Corp. Received Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanation

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Green Holdings Corp. ("Planet Green Holdings" or the "Company") (NYSE American: PLAG) today announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company's financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

