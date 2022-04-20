ViaCyte to Participate in 2022 Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes Conference

Dr. Manasi Jaiman, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, to discuss patient-reported outcomes associated with cell therapy in type 1 diabetes

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasi Sinha Jaiman, M.D., M.P.H., who was recently appointed Chief Medical Officer at ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage cellular therapy company with an advanced stem cell platform that delivers therapeutic proteins to restore health in people with endocrine disorders, will participate in the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes' (ATTD) session, Utility of PROs in Therapy Development for Type 1 Diabetes: Putting the End-User Upfront.

Dr. Jaiman will discuss patient-reported outcomes (PROs) associated with cell therapy in type 1 diabetes (T1D) on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 17:20 - 17:35 CEST. The session is organized by JDRF, the leading global funder of T1D research.

"Multiple factors drive patients' interest in participating in cell therapy clinical trials, and their personal experiences may not always be represented by traditional clinical indicators, including A1C," said Dr. Jaiman. "Given the diversity of perspectives and the lack of PRO questionnaires specific to diabetes cell therapy, we need to be looking at additional research to capture clinically meaningful patient-reported outcomes."

Prior to being named Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jaiman served as Vice President, Clinical Development at ViaCyte. She is focused on leading the development of stem cell therapy programs within the diabetes space toward the goal of changing the paradigm of medical care for patients with T1D. Dr. Jaiman is a pediatric endocrinologist with extensive experience in T1D research from the industry and academia, including working on the bionic pancreas trials at Massachusetts General Hospital and T1 and T2 diabetes drug and device development at Covance. Her experience with patients informs not only her drive to find a cure but also her understanding of what it would mean to patients and families.

ViaCyte is a clinical-stage cellular therapy company with an advanced stem cell platform that delivers therapeutic proteins to restore health in people with endocrine disorders. The platform includes a rigorously tested, regulatory-compliant proprietary cell line, gene-editing technology designed to eliminate the need for immunosuppression, and delivery systems consisting of simple, durable and retrievable devices placed under the skin. ViaCyte is currently evaluating its stem cell product candidates as a potential long-term treatment for patients with type 1 diabetes. The company was the first to bring into the clinic a gene-edited, immune-evasive cell therapy to treat patients with type 1 diabetes. To accelerate and expand the company's research capabilities, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

