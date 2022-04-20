WARNER RECORDED MUSIC ENLISTS MIKE SHINODA AS COMMUNITY INNOVATION ADVISOR

Linkin Park Co-Founder & Music Tech Pioneer Will Help Shape Company's Artist-First Approach to Web3

Mike Shinoda - credit: Frank Maddocks (PRNewswire)

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Recorded Music (WRM) has enlisted Linkin Park co-founder and music tech pioneer Mike Shinoda as Community Innovation Advisor. In this first-of-its-kind post, Shinoda will work closely with Warner Music's leadership and business development teams to help shape the company's artist-centric approach to Web3. With Shinoda's support, WRM will continue to partner with artists to bring their creative visions to life and build communities across new platforms, products, and experiences, while exploring new revenue streams.

Max Lousada, CEO, Warner Recorded Music, said: "Central to our DNA at Warner is that we start with the artist experience. A passionate creative who's deeply embedded in the rapidly evolving world of Web3, Mike's perspective here will be invaluable. As we continue to accelerate deals and build out our expertise across the company, together we'll navigate the possibilities at the intersection of music and technology with thoughtfulness and authenticity – to the benefit of our entire musical community."

"There's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to Web3; every artist and community is unique," added Shinoda. "Warner has made some strong first steps in this space, and I look forward to playing a role in further exploration—supporting artists in creating new opportunities, and connecting with fans in unimaginable new ways."

Widely acknowledged as a go-to voice highlighting the connections between music and tech, Shinoda will serve as a sounding board for Warner Recorded Music as the company looks to experiment with new and emerging technologies alongside its artists. From his early days as co-founder, vocalist, and writer-producer with Linkin Park, to blazing new paths on Twitch and in Web3, Shinoda has made a career innovating in music, fan communities, and content. His most recent explorations include "Happy Endings," the label's first single to debut as an NFT, and "Ziggurats," the world's first generative NFT mixtape—5,000 unique mini-albums created from Shinoda's original audio and visual layers (ziggurats.xyz).

In the last few years, Warner Music's industry-leading approach has led to partnerships with the likes of Roblox, The Sandbox, Genies, Griffin Gaming, Blockparty, OneOf, and Splinterlands. Already, Warner Music has been behind massively popular metaverse and Web3 experiences, from Twenty One Pilots to David Guetta in Roblox; digital avatars via Genies for artists such as Michael Bublé, Cardi B, and CKay; and the sale of a slew of NFTs including a hi-res digital image of the original lyric sheets from Matchbox Twenty's megahit "Unwell" and Rico Nasty's "OHFR?" NFT drop on SuperRare, to name a few.

Access accompanying image here.

Photo cred Frank Maddocks

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contacts

Majeda Hussein

Majeda.Hussein@wmg.com



Laura Swanson

Laura.Swanson@warnerrecords.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.