Winners Announced for 2022 U.S. Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence

Mary Ellen Stanek of Baird is named Outstanding Portfolio Manager; PRIMECAP is recognized for Exemplary Stewardship

CHICAGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today announced winners of the 2022 U.S. Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence. The awards recognize portfolio managers and asset management firms who demonstrate the industry's very best attributes, including investment skill and an alignment of interests with the strategies' investors.

Morningstar selects leaders in two categories: Outstanding Portfolio Manager and Exemplary Stewardship. The winners will be featured on CNBC's "Power Lunch" program today.

"Our 2022 winners stand out for their investing acumen and commitment to helping investors meet their goals," said Sarah Bush, Morningstar's director of manager research, North America. "Their long-term approach with a focus on fundamental research separates them from industry peers."

The 2022 U.S. Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence winners are:

Outstanding Portfolio Manager: Mary Ellen Stanek, Baird

In her more than 22 years at Baird Asset Management, Stanek has stayed true to her disciplined and risk-aware approach, thoughtfully navigating various market environments. As co-CIO of the firm, Stanek leads all of Baird's taxable fixed-income strategies, including Baird Core Plus Bond and Baird Aggregate Bond, which have attracted strong flows and have generated impressive returns over Stanek's tenure.

"Under Mary Ellen's leadership, her team has remained tight-knit while growing steadily and expanding its business," said Gabriel Denis, senior manager research analyst at Morningstar. "Long before it was the industry norm, Mary Ellen and her team launched strategies with some of the lowest fees, signifying her 'investors first' mindset."

Exemplary Stewardship: PRIMECAP

PRIMECAP's five portfolio managers are veterans with proven track records and a long-term strategy for the firm. PRIMECAP generally follows a growth-oriented philosophy that has yielded strong results, and its offerings are very competitively priced.

"PRIMECAP represents best-in-class asset management in numerous respects," said Alec Lucas, manager research strategist at Morningstar. "Its multimanager approach to running its strategies helps with capacity management, succession planning, and portfolio-manager transitions. Investors benefit from this thoughtful and focused approach."

Read more about the winners on Morningstar.com here. Live updates from the award announcement will be available on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MorningstarInc or through the hashtag, #MstarAwards.

Morningstar has granted annual awards to accomplished portfolio managers since 1988. The Morningstar Awards for Investing Excellence winners are chosen based on research and in-depth qualitative evaluation by Morningstar's manager research group. The full methodology for the awards is available here. For more information about Morningstar Awards, visit https://go.morningstar.com/Morningstar-Awards.

