FORM Announces Partnership with Customer Impact to Provide Third-Party Merchandising and Insights to Brands and Retailers

100,000 reps for the national merchandising services company will use the FORM MarketX app to complete a wide array of retail execution tasks in 100% of U.S. markets

QUINCY, Mass., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading field execution platform for teams, FORM, today announced its partnership with Customer Impact, to offer third-party retail merchandising services enabled by the FORM MarketX app in 100% of U.S. markets. The partnership is being led by Matt Holland, Vice President and Head of Partnerships at FORM.

Customer Impact, a national merchandising services company, partners with FORM to deliver world-class execution to brands in 100% of U.S. markets. (PRNewswire)

Customer Impact deploys over 100,000 qualified retail specialists to complete market execution tasks for brands and retailers on a project basis. Customer Impact will use FORM MarketX to assign and complete custom merchandising and fulfillment projects at stores, restaurants, and bars and provide business intelligence and photo reporting upon task completion to its clients.

Scott Hiller, President of Customer Impact, outfitted his team with FORM MarketX in the past and is bullish on the formal partnership with FORM. "Since 2016, our team of retail experts has used the FORM app to capture real-time data on position, price, category share, planogram compliance, and competitor activity for the world's leading CPG brands and retailers," Hiller says. "We've paired the most experienced retail execution team with FORM's award-winning app to deliver unparalleled insights in 100% of U.S. markets. Our partnership gives brands faster and easier ways to achieve their program goals and to extend the power of their existing teams while getting the data they need to grow market share."

FORM customers will leverage this partnership to augment their existing workforce, reach markets with low coverage, complete special projects or resets, perform blitzes, and support in-store fulfillment on new items. "FORM has worked extensively with Customer Impact and its world-class field team. For customers that need additional DSD services and market audits, this partnership provides a fast, reliable way to gather critical insights at a very good value from trained experts," shares Matt Holland. "Using FORM, Customer Impact helps our customers understand their position, compliance, pricing, and competitor activity in key markets, exactly when they need it, so they can achieve better outcomes."

With Customer Impact's reach across all U.S. markets, the FORM partnership will provide greater coverage across channels, regions, and banners.

"Many of our top customers have leveraged this partnership to extend the power of their field teams for special projects and blitzes, capturing data from thousands of locations," says Ali Moosani, FORM CEO. "It's critical for our partners to share our values for customer success and quality. We see this with CI's in-house QA team which audits every visit submitted to ensure reps are completing projects and capturing data according to our customers' standards. This program delivers phenomenal, rapid insights for the investment," shares Moosani.

Brands can learn more about the FORM and Customer Impact partnership or request a quote for project services here.

