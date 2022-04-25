This Earth Month, Day One Ventures Commits 20% of Current Fund to Climate Tech Companies

Day One Ventures climate investments include Living Carbon, Arcadia, SIMULATE, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Day One Ventures is the only fund that leads communications and PR for its portfolio companies. Day One Ventures announced that it is committing 20% of its current fund into climate tech companies.

Day One Ventures climate initiatives are led by Sanjiv Sanghavi, the co-founder of ClassPass (classpass.com) and most recently the Chief Product Officer of Arcadia (arcadia.com), a climate-crisis-fighting tech company creating unprecedented access to energy data and renewable energy sources.

Day One Ventures' goal is to deploy 20% of its current fund over the course of the next 12 months into early-stage companies focused on solving the climate crisis. Some climate-focused companies in the firm's current portfolio are tech companies reversing climate change including BluumBio (bluumbio.com), Living Carbon (livingcarbon.com) and Arcadia (arcadia.com) in addition to companies driving behavior change such as Public Goods (publicgoods.com), Package Free (packagefreeshop.com), SIMULATE (simulate.com) and Nebia (nebia.com). Recent investments Sanjiv led include Alga (alga.bio) (chemically modified kelp to create a feed additive for cattle that stops them from producing methane) and Concert Bio (concert.bio) (helping businesses create optimal microbial communities).

"The biggest opportunities that excite us in climate tech include carbon sequestration, greenhouse gas mitigation, resilience and adaption, software and deep technology, customer behavior, climate and blockchain, and more," said Sanjiv Sanghavi, climate tech venture partner at Day One Ventures. "We're backing companies that are creating systems-level disruptions that will change many of these industries in their entirety. There's nothing more important right now than working on climate change."

Founded by Maria Bucher, Day One Ventures invests in pre-seed, seed and series A companies and leads their communications. It is an early investor in companies that have accumulated a combined value of more than $25B+.

"There is a climate emergency, and we must commit to taking serious action right now," says Maria Bucher, founder and general partner of Day One Ventures. "There's no more pressing issue than to invest in businesses and entrepreneurs who are going to solve this problem. In addition to helping the world, the traction we're seeing in existing climate tech companies in our portfolio encouraged us to double down on our efforts. I've known Sanjiv for over ten years and couldn't think of anyone better than him to lead our climate investments."

Day One Ventures' hybrid approach between PR and venture capital has a proven track record of scaling companies and helping them succeed. The firm has nearly $100M in assets under management and 10 successful exits to companies like Twitter, DoorDash, Mastercard and more. Currently deploying their second fund, Day One Ventures returned their first fund, and currently has 6 unicorns in its portfolio including Worldcoin, Truebill, DuckDuckGo, Terran Orbital and Remote, other investments include Superhuman, DoNotPay, Owner.com, Yumi. Day One Ventures was founded by Maria Bucher in 2018.

Collectively, Day One Ventures' team worked on PR for more than 30 unicorns, from the early stage until they IPO or exit. Some of the brands (100+ total) the team has worked with include HotelTonight, Houzz, Gett, Bitfury, Dollar Shave Club, WeWork, Casper, Talkspace, Doordash, Baidu, and many more.

About

Day One Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm pioneering a new model in VC by spearheading public relations campaigns for its portfolio companies. This enables Day One to become actively involved in its portfolio companies and play a real, tangible role in their growth. The firm invests in hard-to-imitate tech and community-driven businesses that will fundamentally change industries, and solve some of today's biggest challenges across business and society. Day One Ventures is focused on building the most founder-centric fund and was founded by angel investor, entrepreneur, communications executive, and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Maria Bucher. The firm is based in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York City. For more information, please visit: https://dayoneventures.com

