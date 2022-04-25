Star-powered product assortment spans Fashion, Wellness, Beauty, and Home categories

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, millions of fans have trusted Us Weekly for the latest celebrity and entertainment news online and at the newsstand. Now, trend-seekers can explore, discover, and purchase the hottest celebrity-inspired products with a few simple clicks at UsNow.com.

Us Weekly Launches UsNow.com eCommerce Shop Featuring the Hottest Celebrity-inspired Products

"At UsNow.com you'll find craze-worthy products, including exclusive bundles from Toni Braxton's Nude Sugar and Lala Kent's Give Them Lala Beauty, to help you look and feel like a VIP," said Doug Olson, chief media officer and president of A360 Media. "We collaborated with 35 brands led by the nation's most recognized celebrities to curate more than 250 launch items in the fashion, wellness, beauty, and home categories."

New items from the leading brands will be added frequently. Trending brands by category include:

Fashion – the latest eyewear, apparel, and jewelry:

Christopher Cloos created in collaboration with supermodel Elsa Hosk and legendary quarterback Tom Brady . Danish protective eyewearcreated in collaboration with supermodel Elsa Hosk and legendary quarterback

Pitusa , a female-led brand employing a female-run and operated atelier, and sustainable fashion from YesAnd , designed by Marci Zaroff . Stylish cover-ups and casual wear from, a female-led brand employing a female-run and operated atelier, and sustainable fashion from, designed by

Luna Skye by Samantha Conn , and bold pieces by Saint Moran. Stunning fine jewelry fromby, and bold pieces by

Wellness – spa-quality therapies, relaxation gifts, and fitness recovery products:

HigherDOSE and red light therapy from Vital Red Light and beauty gadgets by CurrentBody Skin . Infrared sauna blankets fromand red light therapy fromand beauty gadgets by

Baloo Living weight blankets, also raved about on the POOSH's Holiday gift lists, and whole-body support pillows from Yana Sleep , a highly rated consumer favorite. Relaxingweight blankets, also raved about on the POOSH's Holiday gift lists, and whole-body support pillows from, a highly rated consumer favorite.

Mark Wahlberg's favorite massage gun by Power Plate. Workout recovery tools, includingfavorite massage gun by

Beauty – quality skincare, iconic makeup, and luxury hair accessories:

Toni Braxton's Nude Sugar , which includes Toni's Luminous Splendor skin cream and Sugar Plum Elixir Restore & Renew Body Serum. An exclusive "booty bundle" fromwhich includes Toni's Luminous Splendor skin cream and Sugar Plum Elixir Restore & Renew Body Serum.

Lala Kent's "Us Weekly Bundle" filled with red carpet-worthy products from Give Them Lala Beauty . TV-personality"Us Weekly Bundle" filled with red carpet-worthy products from

Pretty Mess Hair luxury hair extensions from The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star and singer Erika Girardi , also known Erika Jayne . luxury hair extensions from The Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star and singer, also known

Home – enviable entertaining and home décor items, better-for-the-planet bedding, and hostess surprises:

Jill and Ally , and homeware sets and glassware from Leeway Home . Unique crystal-infused manifestation candles and home entertaining products from, and homeware sets and glassware from

Farm To Home organic bedding at an affordable price. Sustainably sourcedorganic bedding at an affordable price.

My Drink Bomb artisan cocktail and mocktail drink infusions.

Shoppers and pop-culture enthusiasts can also browse "Get TheLook," a shoppable page featuring the latest style duds and adorn accessories worn by celebrities. Current items include Sant & Abel pajamas, loved by TV host and executive producer Andy Cohen.

UsNow curators look for unique, luxury, and trend-forward items from popular entrepreneurs that readers are sure to fan over.

"Jill and Ally is a give-back brand that's always grown by word of mouth," said Jill Zarin, co-founder of Jill and Ally. "Ally and I develop products based on our personal interests and the feedback we hear from fans. We're thrilled to partner with UsNow to help us scale our business and keep the buzz going around what's next!"

The Us Weekly brand is part of A360 Media's entertainment selection which maintains No. 1 market share in total newsstand circulation in their category and includes the fastest growing brands on digital platforms. To build and design UsNow, Us Weekly and A360 Media created a dedicated eCommerce team leveraging the company's extensive logistics ecosystem and deep direct-to-consumer (DTC) experience from parent company Accelerate360.

"UsNow connects Us Weekly's celebrity culture with the eCommerce demands of today's consumer," said Trey Holder, chief business officer and president of distribution & logistics of Accelerate360. "Shoppers draw inspiration from trending content online — and Accelerate360's logistics network and online experience allows them to engage in purchases at the moment of discovery."

To download images featured in this release, click here. To submit a brand and product for consideration, contact support@accelerate360.com.

About Us Weekly

Us Weekly and usmagazine.com are priority destinations for affluent readers who love entertainment and lifestyle content through the lens of celebrity. The vaunted brand is a trusted source that sparks conversations about pop culture with up-to-the-minute headlines and direct-from-the-source intel that speaks to our audience's passion points. The brand's currency and authority firmly position Us as a leading voice in pop culture, entertainment, and celebrity.

About A360 Media

Accelerate360's media group, A360 Media, includes well-known brands in celebrity/entertainment, women's lifestyle, and men's active lifestyle, engaging millions of consumers monthly across multichannel platforms including digital, magazine, and social media channels.

About Accelerate360

Accelerate360 is an omnichannel distribution, data, and media company that provides customized solutions for consumer product brands and retailers. We deliver consumer products to over 65,000 retail locations weekly and have a 100-year track record of growing brands through logistics, sales, sourcing, marketing, and media. Accelerate360 specializes in the General Merchandise, Health, Beauty, and Wellness categories and develops and curates programs to cater to clients' objectives. As a data driven organization, Accelerate360 leverages first party and third-party data to customize impactful and efficient solutions for our clients. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the company has offices and fulfillment centers strategically positioned around the United States and is proud to employ over 1,400 employees.

