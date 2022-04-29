AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

1Q 2022 Net Income of $23.9 million

Solid Credit Quality, Stable Net Interest Margin and Improving Bank Environment

HONOLULU, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE), today reported first quarter 2022 net income of $23.9 million, compared to $22.1 million in the fourth, or linked quarter of 2021 and $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

"Our results reflect good execution in an improving banking environment," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of American Savings Bank. "Earning asset yields are starting to improve as a result of the rising interest rate environment, while credit quality remains solid, with tailwinds from Hawaii's recovering economy. We're continuing our digital transformation, and as we do so are focused on making banking easy anytime and anywhere while delivering the exceptional personal service our customers rely on," said Teranishi.

Financial Highlights

First quarter 2022 net interest income of $59.0 million reflected higher yields in the investment portfolio partially offset by lower fee income associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) portfolio as the loans continued to pay down. Net interest income increased versus the $57.1 million generated in the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher average earning assets driven by increased liquidity from strong deposit growth and higher investment yields. Net interest margin was 2.79% in the first quarter, consistent with the linked quarter and down from 2.95% in the first quarter last year.

In the first quarter of 2022 ASB recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $3.3 million compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $3.5 million in the linked quarter and $8.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The negative provision in the first quarter of 2022 reflected favorable credit trends including a release of reserves driven by the paydown of a nonperforming loan, as well as an improvement in credit quality including credit upgrades within the commercial real estate portfolio. As of March 31, 2022, ASB's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.30% compared to 1.36% as of December 31, 2021 and 1.73% as of March 31, 2021.

The net charge-off ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 0.01% compared to 0.03% in the linked quarter and 0.18% in the first quarter of 2021. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.72% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.86% in the linked quarter and 1.00% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $15.7 million in the linked quarter and $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a gain on sale of real estate and higher fee income. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income as loan volume and profit margin on sale of loans decreased in the rising interest rate environment.

Noninterest expense was $48.2 million compared to $50.0 million in the linked quarter and $47.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest expense versus the linked quarter was primarily due to timing of expenses. The increase in noninterest expense versus the same quarter last year was primarily due to a pension accounting change that resulted in a lower pension expense in the first quarter of 2021.

Total loans were $5.2 billion as of March 31, 2022, consistent with December 31, 2021 as lower commercial markets, PPP and residential loan balances were offset by higher loan balances across the remainder of the loan portfolio, primarily in commercial real estate.

Total deposits were $8.3 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the average cost of funds was 0.05%, flat versus the linked quarter and down three basis points versus the same quarter last year.

For the first quarter of 2022 return on average equity was 13.7% compared to 12.1% in the linked quarter and 16.0% in the first quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 1.04% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.97% in the linked quarter and 1.40% in the same quarter last year.

In the first quarter of 2022, ASB paid dividends of $15.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.8% as of March 31, 2022.

HEI EARNINGS RELEASE, HEI WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND 2022 GUIDANCE

Concurrent with ASB's regulatory filing 30 days after the end of the quarter, ASB announced its first quarter 2022 financial results today. Please note that these reported results relate only to ASB and are not necessarily indicative of HEI's consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2022.

HEI plans to announce its first quarter 2022 consolidated financial results on Monday, May 9, 2022 and will also conduct a webcast and conference call at 10:15 a.m. Hawaii time (4:15 p.m. Eastern time) that same day to discuss its consolidated earnings, including ASB's earnings, and 2022 guidance.

To listen to the conference call, dial 1-844-200-6205 (U.S.) or 1-929-526-1599 (international) and enter passcode 275546. Parties may also access presentation materials and/or listen to the conference call by visiting the conference call link on HEI's website at www.hei.com under "Investor Relations," sub-heading "News and Events — Events and Presentations."

A replay will be available online and via phone. The online replay will be available on HEI's website about two hours after the event. An audio replay will also be available about two hours after the event through May 23, 2022. To access the audio replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 (U.S.) or 44-204-525-0658 (international) and enter passcode 477148.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com , as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and ASB's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the "Investor Relations" section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and usually include words such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "predicts," "estimates" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance, ongoing business strategies or prospects or possible future actions are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and the accuracy of assumptions concerning HEI and its subsidiaries, the performance of the industries in which they do business and economic, political and market factors, among other things. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements in this release should be read in conjunction with the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" discussions (which are incorporated by reference herein) set forth in HEI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and HEI's other periodic reports that discuss important factors that could cause HEI's results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report, presentation or filing in which they are made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, HEI, Hawaiian Electric, ASB and their subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended (in thousands)

March 31,

2022

December 31, 2021

March 31,

2021 Interest and dividend income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 46,005

$ 48,384

$ 49,947 Interest and dividends on investment securities

13,984

11,755

8,673 Total interest and dividend income

59,989

60,139

58,620 Interest expense











Interest on deposit liabilities

947

1,062

1,462 Interest on other borrowings

5

4

27 Total interest expense

952

1,066

1,489 Net interest income

59,037

59,073

57,131 Provision for credit losses

(3,263)

(3,458)

(8,435) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

62,300

62,531

65,566 Noninterest income











Fees from other financial services

5,587

5,888

5,073 Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,691

4,634

3,863 Fee income on other financial products

2,718

2,003

2,442 Bank-owned life insurance

681

1,107

2,561 Mortgage banking income

1,077

1,808

4,300 Gain on sale of real estate

1,002

—

— Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—

—

528 Other income, net

372

220

272 Total noninterest income

16,128

15,660

19,039 Noninterest expense











Compensation and employee benefits

27,215

27,375

28,037 Occupancy

5,952

5,358

4,969 Data processing

4,151

4,472

4,351 Services

2,439

2,718

2,862 Equipment

2,329

2,521

2,222 Office supplies, printing and postage

1,060

1,145

1,044 Marketing

1,018

1,562

648 FDIC insurance

808

823

816 Other expense

3,241

3,993

2,554 Total noninterest expense

48,213

49,967

47,503 Income before income taxes

30,215

28,224

37,102 Income taxes

6,345

6,095

7,546 Net income

$ 23,870

$ 22,129

$ 29,556 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (98,571)

$ 9,840

$ (16,198) OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)







Return on average assets

1.04

0.97

1.40 Return on average equity

13.70

12.10

16.04 Return on average tangible common equity

15.53

13.63

18.06 Net interest margin

2.79

2.79

2.95 Efficiency ratio

64.14

66.86

62.36 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.01

0.03

0.18 As of period end











Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.72

0.86

1.00 Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.30

1.36

1.73 Tangible common equity to tangible assets

5.8

7.1

7.3 Tier-1 leverage ratio

7.8

7.9

8.3 Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 15.0

$ 19.0

$ 5.0

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.





American Savings Bank, F.S.B. BALANCE SHEETS DATA (Unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 114,249

$ 100,051 Interest-bearing deposits

155,279

151,189 Cash and cash equivalents

269,528

251,240 Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,621,375

2,574,618 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

517,150

522,270 Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

10,000

10,000 Loans held for investment

5,184,733

5,211,114 Allowance for credit losses

(67,211)

(71,130) Net loans

5,117,522

5,139,984 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

7,961

10,404 Other

626,599

590,897 Goodwill

82,190

82,190 Total assets

$ 9,252,325

$ 9,181,603 Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 3,016,520

$ 2,976,632 Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

5,272,752

5,195,580 Other borrowings

137,385

88,305 Other

210,681

193,268 Total liabilities

8,637,338

8,453,785 Common stock

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

354,635

353,895 Retained earnings

420,574

411,704 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefits







Net unrealized losses on securities $ (152,444)

$ (32,037)

Retirement benefit plans (7,779) (160,223) (5,745) (37,782) Total shareholder's equity

614,987

727,818 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 9,252,325

$ 9,181,603

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

Contact: Julie R. Smolinski Telephone: (808) 543-7300

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability E-mail: ir@hei.com







American Savings Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/American Savings Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.