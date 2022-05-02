Checkpoint receives Good Design® award for its NS40 EAS antenna

THOROFARE, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkpoint Systems, the only vertically integrated solution provider for retail, is delighted to have received the Good Design® distinction from The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for its unique NS40 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) antenna.

NS40 Image (PRNewswire)

NS40 pushes the boundaries of antenna design

Launched in late 2020, Checkpoint's NS40 provides grocery retailers with a discreet but powerful in-lane loss prevention solution. Featuring a brushed steel finish as standard, the NS40 has an ultra-slim design, with patented 360 circular array technology along with the benefits of Bluetooth connectivity for easy deployment.

Developed to be unobtrusive and effortlessly fit within grocery stores, the antenna can be painted, powder-coated or vinyl wrapped to match any store's visual identity, while custom voice messages and a variety of sounds and coloured LEDs can be created for different alarm events.

The NS40 also pushes the boundaries when it comes to performance. Able to be installed at the end of a checkout offers earlier detection, giving retailers a better chance of theft recovery before merchandise reaches the store exit. Not only that, cases of non-deactivation by store staff can be quickly corrected, causing minimal embarrassment to honest shoppers.

And thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity installation is easier than ever before, with fewer cables and less floor cutting meaning retailers can save time and money on installation and in-store changes.

One of the world's most prestigious design awards

Founded in 1950, Good Design is one of the world's most prestigious, recognized and oldest design awards programmes. Organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies, it covers inventive consumer products, graphics and packaging designed and manufactured around the world.

Nimesh Shah , Global Senior Director of Product Management at Checkpoint Systems, commented:

"For years store designers had to work around large, plastic antennas that were necessary to deter thieves but were designed for functionality without the key element of design so the aesthetics were less critical. When we launched the NS40 we effectively showed retailers that antennas could become a design feature of stores. The aesthetics has become a key design requirement for Checkpoint's newer systems.

"This award shows how far we have taken EAS design, even a few years ago it would have been unheard of to win a design award for a loss prevention antenna. We're incredibly proud of our team that developed this latest generation of solutions which are enabling retailers to balance store design with loss prevention to protect profits and attract more people into a store."

Checkpoint Systems is currently working on developing an update to the NS40 that will enable retailers to place the antenna in even more store locations.

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail.

(PRNewsfoto/Checkpoint Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

