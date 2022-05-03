1Password Releases Feature-Packed Update with 1Password 8 for Mac

Human-centric design and optimized product features enhance management of sensitive information from one secure app

TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , the leader in human-centric security and privacy, today announced that 1Password 8 for Mac is now available. Featuring a sleeker and more intuitive design, the next generation of 1Password for Mac helps users manage and protect their most sensitive information. New and enhanced functionalities, including improved performance, security and speed, reinforce users' productivity to help them get more done, faster – whether at work or at home.

"1Password for Mac has come a long way since its first iteration in 2006, and with each release, we've pushed the envelope of the user experience our customers have come to expect from us," said Dave Teare, co-founder of 1Password. "I'm eager for our customers to engage firsthand with all of the new and enhanced features that 1Password 8 for Mac delivers; my hope is that they'll love it as much as we loved creating it."

1Password released an early access version of 1Password 8 for Mac in August 2021 to let users try out a familiar, unified experience across all devices and operating systems while staying true to what makes the Mac platform special. Since then, 1Password has continued to gather and implement direct feedback from customers, making widespread improvements to raise the bar for 1Password's apps.

Modern Design and Speed – redesigned to provide consistency across different clients and help users accomplish even more.

1Password's design language, Knox : Provides a modern, first-class experience that improves clarity, accessibility and consistency, and unleashes incredible power and productivity gains – through features like Autofill and Quick Access.

Detailed Views : Provides more control over items and vaults by indicating who currently has access to an item and who will gain access if an item is moved to a different vault.

New Iconography : Improves usability by making it easier to identify items at a glance.

Designed for Mac: Incorporates design touches inspired by recent versions of macOS such as vibrancy, whitespace, and unified toolbars, to make the app feel right at home on your Mac, in both light and dark modes.

Productivity – more intuitive features to help users get more done, faster.

Autofill for Mac Apps and System Prompts : Allows users to autofill passwords for various accounts, directly within Mac apps.

Quick Access : Makes finding and directly logging into websites with saved credentials possible – even when the 1Password app isn't open.

Item Catalog : Provides guided experiences to help users easily search for, view the most popular item types (passwords, credit cards, documents, etc.), create and categorize new items.

Developer Tools: Launched in March 2022 to give developers the ability to generate, manage and access secrets within development workflows with SSH management and an improved command-line interface (CLI). to give developers the ability to generate, manage and access secrets within development workflows with SSH management and an improved command-line interface (CLI).

Security and Privacy – giving users the confidence that their sensitive information is safe, private and protected.

Watchtower Dashboard : Identifies threats – such as weak passwords, inactive 2FA, compromised passwords, and more – and indicates opportunities to optimize the security of customers' sensitive information. It also includes a real-time personal security score, which encourages users to change their passwords and improve their security habits.

Biometric Authentication : Allows users to conveniently unlock 1Password on their Mac via macOS (enabled by TouchID) or through their Apple Watch.

Industry-leading Security Standards: Secured with end-to-end encryption, 256-bit AES keys, SOC II Type 2 Certified and more.

"1Password is creating the future of human-centric security by designing closer to the user, making it an easy choice to be secure," added Matt Davey, Chief Experience Officer at 1Password. "1Password 8 for Mac provides a consistent and powerful user experience from any device across desktop, including in your browser. We are aiming to make staying safe online feel seamless, intuitive and believe it or not – enjoyable."

1Password has experienced continued product momentum over the last year. In addition to Developer Tools , 1Password launched 1Password 8 for Windows in November 2021, its Password Secure Sharing Tool (Psst!) in October 2021 and Events API in July 2021.

About 1Password

1Password's human-centric approach to security keeps people safe, at work and at home. It's the only solution built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter the level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's password management and credentials security platform is trusted by over 100,000 businesses, including IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour. 1Password protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe, helping consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

