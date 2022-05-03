Gemini Introduces Superlunar, a Web3 Research and Design Studio

Superlunar explores the frontier of the frontier, while solving real problems in web3

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are proud to announce the launch of Superlunar, a web3 research and design studio focused on secure, sustainable, and usable applications of decentralized technology. Superlunar, which means beyond the moon, will be exploring the frontier of the frontier, developing novel solutions to real world problems in an effort to drive our industry and the global communities it supports forward.

"Dedicated innovation efforts like Superlunar allow us to see deep into the horizon," said Beth Kurteson, Chief Executive Officer of Superlunar. "This will position us to identify, build, and respond to opportunities with the speed required in our rapidly, ever-evolving industry."

Superlunar's researchers share their knowledge and serve as interpretive voices in what is too often an opaque space, demystifying 'crypto-speak' in order to connect with all that are curious, while simultaneously developing prototypes to solve identified problems in unique ways. Along with discovering new applications ourselves, Superlunar has a dedicated fund which furthers our mission by providing grants and sponsorships to individuals, projects, and programs around the world. This allows us to enable the next generation of contributors, as well as provide financial support directly to open source developers to continue their contributions.

"If the promises of decentralization and web3 are to be fully realized then we need to get beyond the speculative investment and hype cycles," said Rich Smith, Chief Technology Officer of Superlunar. "We are looking for keystone problems that, once solved, will unlock the potential of creators in communities everywhere to build all the things we never could alone."

Superlunar is a web3 research and design studio focused on secure, sustainable, and usable applications of decentralized technology. Our team has expertise across crypto, security, design, and environmental science. We design, sponsor, and build transparently in order to contribute to open source knowledge within the web3 community. To connect, please reach out at hello@superlunar.com .

