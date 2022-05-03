New Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Chocolate Bar Launches in Stores Nationwide

Lindt's delicious OatMilk bars set to be the first non-dairy, milk-style chocolate bar available nationally

STRATHAM, N.H., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindt & Sprüngli revealed its latest, exciting offering today with the launch of its Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk chocolate bars. Lindt fans, chocolate lovers and plant-based enthusiasts alike will welcome the announcement of two new flavors – Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel – which offer the irresistible taste, smoothness and creamy texture that consumers have come to expect from the entire Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE portfolio.

The Lindt Master Chocolatiers expertly crafted the finest cocoa and oat milk into a delicious non-dairy chocolate bar, taking the art of chocolate making to a whole new level – non-dairy chocolate beyond words. CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel goes one step further with the addition of crunchy salted caramel pieces. In addition to being non-dairy, the bars are also plant-based and made with gluten-free oats.

"We are constantly looking for ways to create chocolate that everyone can enjoy. We are thrilled to bring this new product to U.S. consumers," said Lindt Master Chocolatier, Ann Czaja. "Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk bars will deliver the same smooth, creamy experience as our Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE milk chocolate, all without the dairy."

Non-dairy options are popular among consumers with vegan or flexitarian lifestyles. According to The Hartman Group's 2021 Health & Wellness: Reimagining Well-being COVID-19 report, 48 percent of U.S. consumers now look for food and drink products labeled 'plant-based.'

Plant-based dairy alternatives were mostly available in dark chocolate. Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk bars now provide consumers nationwide with the first non-dairy, milk-style chocolate created by a mass chocolate brand.

Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk and Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk Salted Caramel will be available online and at retailers nationwide beginning March 2022 in individually wrapped 3.5oz bars (SRP: $4.49). To learn more about Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk, visit lindtusa.com .

Follow the launch of Lindt CLASSIC RECIPE OatMilk on hashtags #OatallyAmazing and #ThisIsLindtOatMilk.

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 11 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 31 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.59 billion in 2021.

