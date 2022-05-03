Pray.com Becomes First Faith-based Company into the Metaverse with Launch of NFT on National Day of Prayer May 5

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of this year's National Day of Prayer, a Congressionally sanctioned event held on the first Thursday in May, Pray.com announced the release of its first non-fungible token (NFT).

Pray.com is the first faith-based company into the metaverse, launching the original prayer NFT as part of its Web3, Crypto and Metaverse educational initiative, PRAY TEAM. This launch is for Christians who want to learn about cryptocurrency. Anyone who participates in the National Day of Prayer livestream will receive the NFT, a National Day of Prayer coin.

"This is a unique opportunity for the Christian community to be at the forefront of technology and help shape it for good," said Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pray.com, Ryan Beck. "Crypto, Web3, NFTs and the Metaverse are reshaping the future of technology, and Pray.com is leading the charge for Christians around the world to be a part of it by building the first global community for Christians to learn about crypto, and by creating new technologies for faith-based content."

Pray.com is excited to work with the National Day of Prayer Task Force, Open3.com, POAP.xyz, and Polygon.technology to introduce Christians to the world of Crypto by offering a unique Proof of Attendance NFT for those attending the 2022 National Day of Prayer. Pray.com will be launching the NFT on the Polygon network while using the Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP). Dr. Malachi O'Brien, a leader in the NFT and POAP space, stated the significance of the event, "Pray.com is making Web3 history with its National Day of Prayer NFT."

"Web3 is growing at a rate of over 100% year-over-year and is expected to reach 1 billion users by 2027. This is exciting for Christians and the Church because these technologies bring power to communities and people rather than platforms," Beck added. "They enable communities and people to take back ownership of their data and protect themselves from censorship."

In fact, early adopters of the Christian community, such as James Lawrence and Matt Hayes at Engiven.com, have already started to explore the potential of Web3, developing a platform to make cryptocurrency donations accessible to 501c3 organizations.

According to Lawrence, Engiven's Co-founder and CEO, "Cryptocurrency is rapidly becoming a powerful new asset to spur on generosity and elevate Kingdom growth. We're seeing significant engagement from both givers and ministries as crypto and NFTs are leveraged to bring greater financial impact and ministry self-reliance."

"We believe in freedom of religion and the promise of Web3 technology to create a censorship-free future," said Steve Gatena, Founder and CEO of Pray.com. "This is the first step toward that future for the Church."

For more information about PRAY TEAM, visit www.prayteam.com.

About Pray.com

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. Its new initiative, PRAY TEAM, is the first community for Christians in Crypto, involving leaders who can teach members about the future of finance, Web3, and how NFTs are changing the world. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See more at www.alarryross.com/pray-com.

