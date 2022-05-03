QORUSDOCS HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2022 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Proposal Management Software Company Leads the Business Technology, Content Management Solution Category

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QorusDocs, an RFP and proposal management software company, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Business Technology: Content Management Solution category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. This year, more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year and Best New Product or Service of the Year. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

QorusDocs' AI-powered proposal development software automates the creation of strategic sales responses that stand out and win deals. Personalized for each prospect, proposals developed using QorusDocs are professional, error-free, and include content proven to lead to better win rates. In 2021, QorusDocs continued to advance its automation and user-friendly capabilities with Natural Language Processing to further streamline the RFP response process for companies by scanning documents and selecting the most important and relevant information for a specific proposal.

"Effectively managing content and enabling our customers to determine the verbiage and information most relevant for their proposals is a crucial part of our solution's success," said Ray Meiring, CEO and co-founder of QorusDocs. "We are honored to be recognized for these capabilities. I'm incredibly proud of our team and their dedication to offering a solution that helps our customers streamline the proposal management processes and add value to their operations."

A 2021 survey, found that organizations leveraging proposal management software experienced many benefits. In fact, 72% of companies saw a positive increase in deal velocity and 54% of businesses noted processing greater volumes of RFP responses. Additionally, 64% of companies using proposal management software experienced higher business win rates in 2021 over the previous year, with a median improvement of 59%.

