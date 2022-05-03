Sally Beauty Continues Owned Brand Expansion With New Strawberry Leopard Care Line for Vivid Hair

DENTON, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty is known as the ultimate hair color and care destination. With a vast assortment spanning across hair color, care, nails, and award-winning, innovative tools, the retailer has the beauty DIY'er covered with professional-quality products.

Some of Sally Beauty's very own brands are among the most loved and most successful. Take ion®, a line of professional-quality products across various categories that first launched over 25 years ago and is the retailer's number one brand. One of its latest innovations, the best-in-tech ion® LUXE Supercharged Hair Dryer, just brought home a 2022 Glamour Beauty Award, a 2022 Good Housekeeping Best Beauty Award, and has a nearly five-star rating. Fueled by an insight-driven approach, the retailer has also launched brands such as Texture ID, Beauty Secrets, Beyond the Zone, GVP, and Strawberry Leopard, the company's first hair color brand specifically focused on vivid shades. "Consumers are searching for unique products that align with their values, allow for self-expression, and include quality ingredients," said Maryann Herskowitz, Group Vice President of Merchandising, Sally Beauty. "This fueled the creation of the conditioning hair color line we launched last Fall with a vibrant range of 18 customizable shades."

Through the product development process, Sally Beauty determined consumers care just as much about maintaining their hair color as they do about applying it. Six months after Strawberry Leopard's successful color launch, Sally Beauty has expanded the line to include care products specifically formulated to protect and strengthen vivid hair for all hair types. "Sally Beauty is continuously looking for ways we can evolve by listening to our consumers and discovering unique, untapped areas in the market," said Pamela Kohn, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sally Beauty. "Our long-standing strategic direction as a retailer has been to arm individuals with the very best products to achieve the looks they desire. We have seen success building brands from the ground up that deliver on what our consumers are asking for, and oftentimes, what they don't even know they need."

The complete Strawberry Leopard hair care line is infused with Provitamin B5 and Mango Oil for hydration, Rice Protein for strengthening, and Shea Butter for moisture.

SHAMPOO: This new shampoo gently cleanses to help maintain even the most vivid colors that are prone to fading.

CONDITIONER: This new, ultra-hydrating conditioner preserves vibrant color, replenishes vital moisture proteins, and helps retain length without being too heavy.

COLOR SEALING SPRAY: Used on damp or dry hair, this leave-in spray helps to lock in vivid hair color, prevent color bleeding, and extend the life of hair color.

UV & HEAT PROTECTOR CREAM: This lightweight styling cream can be used for air-drying or heat styling and helps to smooth and protect hair against UV and heat damage - both of which are known to affect the vibrancy and longevity of hair color.

"All Strawberry Leopard products are vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and do not contain ammonia, ethyl alcohol, or PPD," shared Steve Chattin, Vice President of Global Product Development, Sally Beauty. "We developed an exclusive Nouribond™ technology that is incorporated into our Strawberry Leopard hair color and care lines so consumers can confidently change their hair color while maintaining hair health and vibrancy."

This is just the beginning of Strawberry Leopard and Sally Beauty's ongoing product development efforts. "Due to the tremendous consumer response, we will continue harnessing the best ingredients and product innovation. Expect to see more from Sally Beauty's exclusive brands like Strawberry Leopard," added Kohn.

Strawberry Leopard is exclusively available at Sally Beauty and StrawberryLeopardHair.com .

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

