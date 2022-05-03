White House Recognizes May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

IRVINE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden recognized May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in a letter from the White House that acknowledged the millions of Americans who ride, and that "A motorcycle offers freedom, recreation, and the opportunity to explore our great Nation coast-to-coast."

"My Administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of everyone who rides a motorcycle and all who travel across our Nation," Biden wrote in the letter dated May 1, underscoring the importance of personal protective gear for motorcyclists, obeying traffic laws, riding alcohol- and drug-free, and for motorists to drive safely, be aware of motorcyclists, and to share the road. "All of us who travel America's roads have an important role in securing a safe motorcycle-riding environment."

"We thank President Biden, Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and the Department of Transportation for helping to raise awareness of motorcyclists and motorcycle safety," said Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. "On behalf of motorcyclists across the country, we are grateful for the funding contained in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to modernize the highways, roads, and bridges."

More riders are anticipated to be on the roads this year. Sales of motorcycles and scooters rose 14.2% in 2021, the second consecutive year of growth, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council Retail Sales Reporting System, which gathers new motorcycle and scooter retail sales data from 14 leading manufacturers and distributors in the U.S.

"The Motorcycle Safety Foundation has worked closely with the Department of Transportation and the Biden administration to bring issues facing motorcyclists to the forefront," said Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of government relations for MSF. "This administration has placed a priority on reducing highway deaths and on educating the motoring public, and we appreciate that this presidential recognition is one of many ways they are working to accomplish that goal."

More tips for riders and drivers are available at the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's websites: msf-usa.org and forcardrivers.com . Users can also test their perception and knowledge with timed challenges and quizzes . (https://www.msf-usa.org/RiderPerception.aspx)

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation, the country's leading safety resource and advocate for motorcyclists, creates education and training systems for riders of every experience level. For those looking to get into riding, formal motorcycle training, such as the Motorcycle Safety Foundation's Basic RiderCourse, is among the best ways to learn. The MSF also offers refresher courses and advanced skills courses for experienced riders.

The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; BRP, Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCourse near you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227.

