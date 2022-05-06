Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --L, May 6, 2022. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022 as summarized below:
CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.
Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2022
2021
Net sales
$9,197,696
$9,304,949
Income before income taxes
570,313
690,128
Net income
447,313
540,128
Net income per common share
.46
.56
Average common shares outstanding
966,132
966,132
(All figures subject to year-end audit)
