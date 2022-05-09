Capital Square Promotes Sydney Hockaday to Vice President of Marketing

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced today the promotion of Sydney Hockaday to vice president of marketing.

(PRNewsfoto/Capital Square) (PRNewswire)

"Sydney has done a superb job of building Capital Square's marketing department," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "Starting with a very small group four years ago, she has built a formidable marketing department that rivals much larger firms. We appreciate her hard work and dedication to the firm."

Hockaday joined Capital Square in January 2018 as the firm's marketing coordinator. She quickly climbed the corporate ladder, assuming ever greater responsibilities with each of her three promotions: first to marketing manager in 2019, then assistant vice president of marketing in 2021 and finally with her latest elevation to vice president.

Her responsibilities include supervising all social media accounts, coordinating company events and overseeing new designs in marketing, advertising, photography and videography materials. She has arranged the marketing of more than 80 of Capital Square's investment offerings, comprised of 98 individual commercial real estate properties. In total, she has overseen the successful marketing for more than $4 billion in transaction volume and led Capital Square's corporate rebrand in 2019.

"I am extremely grateful to Louis and the other executives for providing the tools and opportunities to grow within the company," said Hockaday. "I've thoroughly enjoyed my role in marketing over the years, and I'm excited to lead bigger, more strategic marketing initiatives in my new role to help Capital Square continue its success."

Prior to working with Capital Square, Hockaday oversaw event planning for a regional restaurant company, where she oversaw and executed in-house events, designed marketing graphics and managed social media platforms. She previously served as communications manager with the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation.

Hockaday earned her bachelor's degree in public relations from Virginia Tech.

About Capital Square

Capital Square is a national real estate firm specializing in tax-advantaged real estate investments, including Delaware statutory trusts for Section 1031 exchanges, qualified opportunity zone funds for tax deferral and exclusion and a real estate investment trust (REIT). In recent years the company has become an active developer of multifamily properties in the southeastern US, with eight current projects totaling approximately 2,000 apartment units with a total development cost in excess of $600 million. Since 2012, Capital Square has completed more than $5.6 billion in transaction volume. Capital Square's executive team has decades of experience in real estate investments. Capital Square's related entities provide a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high-net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since 2017, Capital Square has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the nation for four consecutive years. In 2017, 2018 and 2020, the company was also ranked on Richmond BizSense's list of fastest growing companies. Additionally, Capital Square was listed by Virginia Business on their "Best Places to Work in Virginia" report in 2019 and their "Fantastic 50" reports in 2019 and 2020. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSq.com.

