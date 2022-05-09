Global Claims Services Appoints Barb Morgan as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Seasoned Executive to Accelerate Growth and Innovation for Company's Leading InsurTech Platform

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Claims Services ("GCS" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Barb Morgan as Chief Technology and Product Officer. Morgan will begin her role in this newly created position today and will be located in the Company's Jacksonville headquarters.

"We are excited to welcome Barb to GCS and add her leadership experience to our talented technology organization," said Bob Logan, Chief Executive Officer of GCS. "Barb's appointment coincides with significant new technology investments that will allow us to accelerate our product road map and expand the Company's suite of technology-enabled, data-driven solutions. GCS has a long track record of developing innovative cost containment solutions for the P&C industry and Barb's appointment will further our core mission of delivering critical technology solutions with exceptional value proposition for our customers."

Morgan brings with her deep experience in technology, product and business development. She most recently served as the EVP and Chief Technology Development Officer at Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. During her time with the company, she led multiple successful technology-focused initiatives resulting in maximized competitive advantages for FIS and its technology products. She previously held leadership roles in software engineering and product development across leading businesses such as Boeing, Capital One, Devon Energy and Electronic Data Systems. Morgan and her family moved to the Jacksonville metro area in 2019, and she is excited to continue growing her family roots in Jacksonville. Morgan has a passion for giving back to the community, serving as chairman of the board for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of North Florida and she currently serves on the Ponte Vedra YMCA board. She is also a founding member of FloridaCIO and is active in the local technology community. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Central Oklahoma.

"The unique solution suite that GCS has created and the opportunity to scale and innovate the next generation of products captured my attention from the very beginning," said Morgan. "I'm excited to solve complex issues and deliver mission-critical tools enabling insurers to deliver a best-in-class experience when their customers need them most. Our product strategy will continue to be driven by our customer's needs – as a trusted partner, we will work together to deliver the solutions they need to achieve success in their marketplace. Whether through new product creation or through faster delivery of our technology-enabled, data-driven platform, I am excited about innovating, expanding and leading the technology and product organization at GCS alongside the executive team."

GCS's insurance technology solutions provide insurance carriers with accurate, rapid, independent assessments of the replacement value and feasibility of repairing damaged building materials. The Company's mobile-first products and comprehensive databases provide insurance companies with the decision support tools to achieve optimal outcomes for property claims. The Company serves all of the top 100 carriers in the U.S. and the top 30 carriers in Canada.

GCS is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm, which acquired the business in August 2021.

About Global Claims Services

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida in 1993, is a leading insurance technology company that leverages its proprietary database to provide critical cost containment solutions to the P&C insurance industry. Through its widely deployed mobile technology platform, GCS delivers timely assessments of damaged flooring, roofing, siding, and cabinetry. In addition, GCS provides temporary housing assistance for policyholders who have lost the use of their homes. GCS's software solutions and comprehensive database provide insurance companies with an objective assessment of the costs to remediate insured losses. GCS services are delivered through the well-known brands of ITEL, Renovar, ICC and Housing Headquarters. For more information, please visit www.globalclaimsservices.com .

