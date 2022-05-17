"Carry Small, Capture Wide" A New Micro Four Thirds 18mm* Ultra-Wide Angle Lens with F1.7 Large Aperture LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 ASPH. (H-X09) *35mm camera equivalent

NEWARK, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce a new large-aperture ultra-wide fixed focal length lens, the LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 (35mm camera equivalent: 18mm) for the LUMIX G Series based on the Micro Four Thirds standard.

The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm (H-X09) is an ultra-wide-angle lens with a large aperture, as well as an unparalleled lens that features an exceptionally short focusing distance of 0.095m (3.7 inches) with an outstanding magnification ratio of 0.25x (35mm camera equivalent: 0.5x). The combination of these lenses makes it possible to distinguish the subject's presence against the background. It also boasts high descriptive performance and smooth, beautiful bokeh, clearing the stringent LEICA standards, and is suitable for use by professionals and high amateur users for both photo shooting and video recording.

The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 comprises 12 lens elements in nine groups including two aspherical lenses: two ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one UHR (Ultra High Refractive Index) lens to effectively suppress axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. Astigmatism is also corrected with these aspherical lenses, achieving high resolving performance. Furthermore, a Ultra-High Refractive Index (UHR) lens achieves uniform quality from the center to edges of the image while downsizing the lens unit.

The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 is capable of smooth, silent operation, complementing the camera's high-speed, high-precision contrast AF system with the sensor drive at max.240 fps. For the non-linear setting, focus is shifted with a variable amount according to the rotation speed of the focus ring while focus is shifted with a designated amount according to the rotational quantum of the focus ring for the linear setting. Sensitivity (the amount of focus shift per rotational quantum) can be selected from 90 to 360 degrees *1 by 30 degrees to enable intended focus operation. The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Together with a micro-step aperture control for smooth exposure change, professional quality video can be recorded.

With its approximately 130g (4.5 ounces) compact size and light weight, the LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 features stunning mobility characteristic of a Micro Four Thirds system. The rugged dust/splash-resistant *2 design of the lens can withstand high mobility and harsh conditions, including frigid temperatures at 10 degrees below zero. The filter diameter is 55 mm, with a 7-blade circular aperture diaphragm.

Panasonic is committed to the development of the Micro Four Thirds lenses to further expand its lineup in order to fulfill the needs of customers.

The LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 will be available at valued channel partners for $499.99 in late July.

*1 90 to 1080 degrees when used with DC-GH6, as of May, 2022

*2 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

