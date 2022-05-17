Chewelah Casino Sees Big Advantage with OPTX

LAS VEGAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, the Las Vegas based leading casino data software company, is proud to announce the addition of Washington's Chewelah Casino to its prestigious accounts.

OPTXA smarter snapshot of your customers.A clearer overview of your operations.An actionable platform for your property. (PRNewsfoto/OPTX) (PRNewswire)

OPTX will allow us the ability to segment our database to create custom messaging for our players.

Located in Chewelah, Washington, Chewelah Casino has selected OPTX for its marketing products. Touted as the "place that treats you right," Chewelah Casino will be enhancing the already great guest experience with the expertise of OPTX. "Creating a personalized campaign for our players has been a continuous goal of ours," said Dwayne Fitzgerald, Chewelah Casino's General Manger. "OPTX will allow us the ability to segment our database to create custom messaging for our players. We can't wait to get started!"

"We are excited to bring our marketing products to Chewelah Casino," said Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO at OPTX. "With OPTX, Chewelah will have the ability to introduce complex and automated marketing campaign functionally which will not only save their team members time but increase the precision and effectiveness of their marketing spend."

The OPTX platform includes functionality designed for marketing teams who are tasked with driving acquisition, revenue, and loyalty for their property. The marketing module provides real-time campaign performance with revenue forecasting and pertinent database statistics on both web and mobile. The software provides an end-to-end solution focused on slots, marketing and campaigns, player development, and artificial Intelligence. The data intelligence used by OPTX creates actionable recommendations for casino operators, provides real-time individualized insights to ensure that no actionable player is missed, and empowers teams to spend less time compiling the data and more time implementing strategies that increase guest visitation, revenue, and profitability.

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers the meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OPTX