ECMC Group Announces Leadership Appointments

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECMC Group today announced a number of leadership changes. With the recently announced appointment of Dan Fisher as ECMC Group president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective July 3, 2022, the Board of Directors has appointed Chad Tate as president of ECMC, reporting to Fisher. Tate has been with ECMC for nearly three years as SVP of Operations and brings more than 20 years of operational leadership to his new role. The Board also has appointed Brian Boardman as ECMC Group's general counsel and corporate secretary. Boardman has served as ECMC Group's deputy general counsel for more than five years. In addition, the Board has appointed Adam Trampe as ECMC Group's deputy general counsel. Trampe, who has been with ECMC Group for more than 10 years, will report to Brian Boardman and lead the combined Legal and Compliance departments while maintaining his risk management leadership.

"We are fortunate to have such a deep bench of leaders and I look forward to their impacts on ECMC Group as they and Dan step into their new roles," said ECMC Group President and CEO Jeremy Wheaton.

ECMC Group also announced that ECMC Education and ECMC Group Development President Josh Slayton will be leaving the organization effective July 2.

"Josh has been an integral part of our organization since joining ECMC Group and he was instrumental in developing and executing our strategy, leading our impact investing and helping to deliver valuable skills training to our students," said Wheaton. "I would like to thank Josh for being such an exceptional leader and teammate, and we wish him the very best in the future."

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation focused on helping students succeed. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies are focused on creating, providing and investing in innovative educational opportunities, including financial tools and services and programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals and to address the future of work. To learn more, visit www.ecmcgroup.org.

