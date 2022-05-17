PONSSE Scorpion Future Cabin received the internationally acclaimed iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

HELSINKI, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been an internationally recognised indication of excellent design and one of the world's most prestigious design awards. The iF brand is internationally recognised as the symbol of design excellence. The award winners will be celebrated at the iF DESIGN AWARD NIGHT 2022 event at Friedrichstadt-Palast in Berlin in Germany on Monday, 16 May 2022.

The jury praised the design of PONSSE Scorpion Future Cabin especially for its improved ergonomics and for providing forest machine operators with a comfortable work environment. One of the most prominent changes in Future Cabin is the new one-piece windscreen that extends to the roof of the cabin. It offers even better visibility and work safety in varying conditions.

"The development of the new Scorpion model series started from forest machine operators' feedback. Development was carried out based on this feedback, and its results were then successfully entered in production. The cabin workspace was modified to make it more practical, and now the cabin is like a quiet office with a view, developed to support the operator's comfort and wellbeing. says Juha Inberg, Technology and R&D Director at Ponsse.

"We are more than pleased that our Future Cabin was ranked this high in the iF DESIGN AWARD competition. Thanks for this achievement go to our customers, the project team for their excellent work, and design agency Aivan," Inberg says.

A total of 10,776 products and projects from 57 different countries were sent to the competition. This year's iF jury consisted of 132 high-profile design specialists from more than 20 countries.

