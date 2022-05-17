Raeburn Winery Announces Release of 2021 Vintage Rosé

Fourth Vintage Poised to Delight Palates for Spring Sipping

PETALUMA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raeburn Winery, an Impact Magazine Hot Prospects winner, is embracing the warmer weather with the fourth vintage released in the United States. Raeburn Rosé 2021 vintage (SRP$19.99) is rolling out on shelves nationwide.

Raeburn is inspired by founder, Derek Benham's mother Phyllis, a lifelong lover of nature. She thrives in the outdoors and ultimately, her passions turned to a commitment to protect and conserve the wilderness she loves. Her way of life is to leave a light footprint or none at all. Raeburn uses the same approach when crafting their wines by picking the best fruit from Sonoma County's best vineyards.

"Our Rosé was carefully selected to create a Provencal style wine which is beautifully balanced, crisp, and refreshing," says Purple Brands Chairman, Derek Benham. "We hope you enjoy this wine as much as we do."

The northern California winery borrows its name from an Olde English term which means the river where one goes to drink. A fitting nod to those who prefer to slow down to observe, appreciate and flourish in nature's surroundings. This Rosé is from the heart of the Russian River Valley, where some of the world's best grapes are grown. The wine is ripe and flavorful with notes of raspberry aromas complemented by subtle Early Grey notes. Expect springtime fresh flavors of strawberry, juicy watermelon, and Hawaiian guava.

Coming off the heels of 90+ ratings from its previous vintages, Raeburn Rosé 2021, comprised of 61% Pinot Noir, 36% Zinfandel, 3% Grenache, is another delectable addition to the Raeburn portfolio, which includes award-winning Raeburn Chardonnay and Raeburn Pinot Noir. Available now, Raeburn 2021 Rosé (13.5% ABV) will be available in the U.S in 750mL. Raeburn Rosé 2021 is best consumed chilled at (45-50 degrees Fahrenheit). It can be enjoyed on its own or paired with light and refreshing dishes like summer salads, seafood, or Asian inspired dishes.

Ripe, luscious, and delicious, let Raeburn take you to the river to share a laugh with friends, enhance your favorite meal or just let the day fall away. Enjoy your wines with Raeburn on social media (@Raeburn_winery).

ABOUT PURPLE BRANDS

Founded by Derek Benham in 2001, Purple Brands is a brand-led business with an acclaimed portfolio of wines and emerging spirits brands. The company's winery operations in the Russian River Valley, Sonoma County and Napa Valley are all Certified Sustainable by the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance. Raeburn Winery, a top-5 ultra-premium Chardonnay and Vivino-favorite Rosé, earned three consecutive IMPACT Hot Prospect awards. Joining Raeburn are Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon specialist Scattered Peaks, Avalon Winery, Four Vines, and several exclusive brands. Purple Brands' spirits portfolio was launched in 2015. Redwood Empire Whiskey, inspired by Northern California's giant redwoods, is defining what it means to be a California Whiskey. The fast-growing distillery has amassed the largest inventory of aging whiskey in the state, including a bourbon, rye, blended whiskey, and two bottled-in-bond expressions. D. George Benhams Gin rounds out the portfolio with a botanical-focused, whimsical spirt. https://purplebrands.com/

