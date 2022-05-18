Acer Launches Premium Convertible Chromebook and Chromebook Tablet

Editor's Summary

The premium Acer Chromebook Spin 714 features performance-minded 12th Gen Intel Core processors, a durable design, and fast-charging, dockable USI stylus to take advantage of the 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA (2560x1600) or WUXGA (1920x1200) display

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is an ultra-durable tablet powered by the Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform that conveniently lets customers stay productive on the go with the protection of military-grade durability and optional LTE

TAIPEI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today launched new Chromebooks designed for businesses, consumers and families that provide the latest performance updates and durable MIL-STD 810H designs. Extra features help Acer Chrome OS customers get the most from their device for functions like remote working, entertainment, as well as staying productive on-the-go.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

"Acer continues to lead the industry in premium Chromebooks that are highly-capable, feature-rich and deliver the exact Chromebook experience our customers want," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "As new generations rely on their Chromebook to do more in their connected world – whether it's for work or personal projects – Acer's innovation will be the foundation of their productive and enjoyable experience."

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 — Premium Technology, High-Performance, Convertible Design

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 take center stage as the company's newest premium Chromebooks. These Intel® Evo™ platform-verified devices use 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (up to Core i7) to deliver a 20% performance improvement over previous generations to tackle demanding tasks such as coding, video editing and gaming. The new Chrome OS device is ready to be used when customers are; it wakes from sleep within seconds and delivers up to 10 hours[1] of battery life or up to four hours of usage after a 30-minute quick-charge.

The 14-inch touchscreen delivers a vibrant 100% sRGB color range, and comes in two resolution options: WQXGA (2560x1600) and WUXGA (1920x1200), both with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass to resist stains and odor-causing bacteria[2]. The taller 16:10 aspect ratio gives students and professionals additional screen real estate for sketching, note-taking and accessing apps using the USI stylus that provides 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Optimized for video conferencing, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 features a Full HD MIPI webcam with temporal noise reduction technology and a dual-microphone array, while the two upward-facing speakers with DTS Audio and smart amplifier deliver high-quality, distortion-free sound. Connectivity and convenience features abound in the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a backlit keyboard and an array of ports including an HDMI port and two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports. The optional fingerprint reader allows quick and secure user logins.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714's premium and convertible design helps customers take advantage of its many features. The sleek aluminum chassis boasts U.S. MIL-STD 810H[3], [4] durability to protect it from dents and drops, and the convertible 360-degree hinges allow it to transform for a variety of settings and uses.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 — Ultra-durable Tablet with Optional LTE

Acer has unveiled its new Acer Chromebook Tab 510 (D652N/D652NL), with a durable and portable design and the performance to take Chrome OS on the go in a convenient tablet form factor. The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 provides an excellent conferencing experience with a 10.1-inch IPS 16:10 aspect ratio WUXGA (1920 x 1200) full HD display, a 5-megapixel MIPI front-facing webcam for video calls and an 8-megapixel MIPI world-facing camera for capturing images.

Powered by the Snapdragon® 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform, users can be always connected with optional 4G LTE, allowing them to stay connected without relying on Wi-Fi. With 11 hours of battery life[1] from a single charge, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 is optimized for use on-the-go, making it the perfect companion for a busy day.

Built to withstand even the most challenging days, the Chromebook tablet meets MIL-STD 810H[3] standards with an impact-resistant chassis, shock-absorbing corner bumpers and a reinforced design that protects it from drops as high as 122 cm (48 in). Plus, it is equipped with Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass on the surface of the touchscreen to reduce the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms[2].

Providing users with a natural feeling of putting pen to paper, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 includes a dockable USI stylus featuring 4,096 levels of sensitivity. An optional Keyboard Folio Case is available which allows the device to be used with a notebook-like experience.

Acer Chrome OS Enterprise Devices

For enterprise users, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Tab 510 feature the business capabilities of Chrome OS to provide employees with a modern experience and devices that stay fast, have built-in security, deploy quickly, and reduce the total cost of ownership. Acer Chrome OS devices free IT from mundane administrative tasks, facilitate collaboration, and secure access to data and apps for the cloud workforce.

Chrome OS and App Support

The new Acer Chromebooks utilize Chrome OS to deliver fast boot times, ease of use, security, and longer battery life. They support web-based apps and apps on Google Play, so users will have access to all the apps they need for productivity, school, creativity and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN) will be available in North America in August starting at USD 749.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 879.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 will be available in North America in August starting at USD 1,099.99; and in EMEA in August starting at EUR 979.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 (D652N/D652NL) will be available in North America in July starting at USD 399.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit our press room to see all announcements.

[1] Battery life may vary depending on usage. Actual battery life varies depending on product specifications, computer settings and applications or features launched. All batteries' maximum capacity diminishes with time and use. Based on Google power_LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing).

[2] All antimicrobial solutions including Antimicrobial Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass and silver ion antimicrobial technology do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health benefit.

[3] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810H (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. MIL-STD 810H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty.

[4] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer