Autograph Announces 2022 Indianapolis 500 NFT Collection

The Brickyard is Coming to the Blockchain for the Very First Time

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autograph, the Web3 brand co-founded by Tom Brady, along with INDYCAR, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske today announced the launch of their first exclusive NFT collection in celebration of the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 on NBC.

The unique NFT collaboration features a three-part NFT collection: an exclusive redeemable 2022 Indianapolis 500 Race Day commemorative ticket, a NTT INDYCAR SERIES Mystery Driver Container, featuring 33 distinctive driver cards, one for each of the highly-skilled athletes competing in this year's Indy 500; and a one-of-a-kind, intricately-detailed re-creation of the 1972 Indianapolis 500-winning car for Team Penske.

The 2022 Race Day Ticket is a commemorative NFT available for free to everyone who purchased a seat at the iconic motorsports event, with unparalleled authentication powered by blockchain technology. All Indianapolis 500 ticket holders are eligible to redeem the celebratory NFT and unlock special additional content through May 30.

Additionally, INDYCAR and Autograph collaborated to drop the 2022 Mystery Driver Container: a unique NFT that, once purchased and opened, will reveal one of the 33 talented NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers competing in the 106th Indianapolis 500. Each driver will have 33 mystery containers available with the contents only revealed to purchasers on Friday, May 27 ahead of Indy 500 Race Weekend. Fans will be able to collect their favorite drivers ahead of the event. Following the Indy 500, every person in possession of a revealed mystery container will receive a special utility: a piece of carbon fiber from the car their NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver piloted in the Indy 500.

To finalize the collection, Autograph partnered with Team Penske to create a limited edition NFT: a 3D recreation of Team Penske's race-winning 1972 car, paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the team's first Indianapolis 500 win.

"The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is ready for its first official leap into the world of Web3 and Autograph is honored to be the partner to make that a reality," said Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder, and CEO at Autograph. "This collection pays homage to Team Penske's illustrious past and celebrates the future of the sport. Each NFT was crafted with painstaking detail to create a unique collection that will also deliver new types of utility for fans, bringing them closer to the sport, the event, and the team they love."

"We're thrilled to offer this NFT collection in partnership with Autograph for our dedicated, loyal, and engaged fans to celebrate the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 and bring this passionate community to Web3," said Jonathan Gibson, Executive Vice President of Penske Corp. "This is a moment in time to commemorate, and we are excited to continue our relationship with Autograph to bring the brickyard to the blockchain."

Indianapolis 500 ticket holders can redeem their 2022 Commemorative Race Day Ticket beginning May 19 at 3 pm ET. The 2022 Mystery Drop Container will be available via direct sale beginning May 23 at 3 pm ET and the Celebrating 50 Years: Team Penske's First Indy 500 Win NFT is available for purchase starting May 27 at 3pm ET. Both the 2022 Mystery Drop Container and Team Penske offerings are available to view on Autograph.io, and purchased on the DraftKings Marketplace .

For more information on Autograph and the INDYCAR, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Team Penske collections, please visit: www.autograph.io .

About Autograph

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment, and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. Notable Board of Director members include Sam Bankman-Fried, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Peter Mattoon and Michael Meldman. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships. Members of the star-studded Advisory Board have dropped their first collection that all sold out in record time with drops from Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more.

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and its developmental series, Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including reigning series champion Alex Palou, six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, and four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits, and permanent road courses. The 2022 season consists of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive, and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com. For more information on Indy Lights, please visit www.indylights.com.

About Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world's largest spectator sporting facility, has been the worldwide leader in motorsports entertainment since opening in 1909. IMS will host the 106thRunning of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022, the world's most prestigious auto race. In 2022, IMS also will host two NTT INDYCAR SERIES road races, on May 14 and July 30, and NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series road races during Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. The Racing Capital of the World also includes USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship and Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli/GT Challenge World Challenge America events. IMS, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive, and motorsports leader. To purchase tickets or for more information, please visit ims.com.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 600 major race wins, over 660 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.

