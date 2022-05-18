Carnival Cruise Line Breaks Ground on New Multi-Million Cruise Port on Grand Bahama Island

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahamian Government Officials and Carnival Cruise Line Executives gathered on Thursday, May 12, 2022 for the groundbreaking ceremony for Carnival's new $200 million cruise port in Freeport, Grand Bahama which officials anticipate will breathe new tourism life into the economy of the Bahamian nation's second city.

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A) (PRNewswire)

Groundbreaking ceremony for Carnival's new $200 million cruise port in Freeport, Grand Bahama .

"With the start of this Carnival project, Grand Bahama is now on the better side of reaching its true economic potential," said the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, while speaking at the ceremony. "This investment will provide much needed jobs but will also signal new hope for the island's recovery."

The Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation viewed the new project as a development that would soon be the norm on Grand Bahama Island. "We believe the excitement of what is happening on Grand Bahama will be contagious," he said. "The cruise port is an integral part of our plan to restore Grand Bahama to economic viability," said Minister Cooper. "Carnival will play a critical role in stimulating our economy and shining a light on Grand Bahama as a rejuvenated and premier destination in our country and the region."

Construction on Carnival's Grand Bahama Cruise Port is estimated to be completed November 2024. Once completed, the new cruise port will be able to accommodate the largest cruise ships in Carnival's fleet. The Excel class cruise ships such as Carnival's 5,282 passenger Mardi Gras vessel, Celebration which will set sail later this year and Jubilee which will make its inaugural voyage in 2023.

Others attending the groundbreaking included the Hon. Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama Island and Sarah St. George, Acting Chairman, the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

Said Minister Moxey, "The Carnival groundbreaking is significant to the residents of Grand Bahama. This development signals opportunities for creatives, vendors, and small and medium sized businesses, and represents our commitment to collaboration with local and international partners for the betterment of our island."

This past March, Carnival marked 50 years of transporting guests to The Bahamas. This new venture, according to Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line is yet another example of Carnival's enduring partnership with The Bahamas.

"As we celebrate our 50-year partnership with The Bahamas, today's groundbreaking on our incredible new Grand Bahama destination represents an opportunity to collaborate with the government and people of Grand Bahama – to contribute to the local economy through job and business opportunities, and further expand our experience offerings for our guests who will have a breathtaking new port of call to enjoy," said Duffy.

Presently, Carnival Corporation operates Princess Cays off Eleuthera Island and Half Moon Cay, in Little San Salvador.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES

Anita Johnson-Patty

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber Shandwick

Public Relations

Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation