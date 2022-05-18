InventHelp Inventors Develop Scale for Individuals with Disabilities (BDH-137)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a scale that enables you to weigh an individual without them having to stand," said an inventor, from Gwynn Oak, Md., "so we invented the JIMMY RAY SCALE. Our design could help to reduce potential difficulties and injuries."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means for individuals with various disabilities to safely be weighed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and stand during the weighing process. As a result, it enhances safety and comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BDH-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp