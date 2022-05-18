MIRO CHALLENGES ENTERPRISES TO THINK DIFFERENTLY ABOUT HYBRID WORK, UNVEILS NEW TOOLS FOR THE NEXT-GEN TECH STACK AT MIRO NEXT

Miro Chief Product Officer Varun Parmar and Head of Developer Platform Thor Mitchell showcase how Miro can serve as the center of collaboration, from anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO and AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miro , the online platform accelerating innovation through visual collaboration, today hosted Miro Next and unveiled a variety of new features and integrations designed to help organizations unlock new ways of collaborating and innovating, pushing beyond the boundaries of a typical digital whiteboard.

Hybrid work — traditionally defined as people working in distributed offices and from home — is breeding a divided workforce where teams operate in silos, isolated physically and mentally from each other's work processes. Companies need to build skills, shift culture, and invest in the right software stack to enable a new model of work that empowers people to make the most out of the valuable time they are together and gives people the flexibility to continue collaborating while apart.

"At Miro, we think we need a different model of working altogether, one that responds to the needs for greater connectedness in a complex, hybrid world," said Varun Parmar, Miro's Chief Product Officer. "We think you need one place where you can talk to your colleagues, one place where you store things like notes or ideas, track the work you've done, and access all your work apps."

Parmar continued, "Miro boards aren't objects tied to meeting rooms, they are tied to teams, projects, and workflows, and allow people to collaborate together or asynchronously at every stage of the work process. Ultimately, we are creating more meaningful interaction, co-creativity, and inclusivity through a better way of working."

Miro launched its updated Miro Developer Platform and a variety of new platform features and partner integrations designed specifically to break down the barriers of hybrid work. The next generation platform delivers on the idea that one, single shared workspace can support all models of work by connecting the most essential tools and apps used by organizations everyday.

The Miro Developer Platform has three frameworks that offer a breadth of platform support unique in the visual collaboration space. It enables the development of fully interactive user-facing and server-side applications to bring the power of Miro to any web-based application. Miro has paired the frameworks with a world-class developer experience that includes a consistent, easy-to-use toolset, focused on maximizing developer productivity.

The updated frameworks include:

Miro Developer Platform Rest APIs : New tools to enable development of server side applications for bulk management of users and boards, for synchronizing content between Miro and other systems, and for security management.

Miro Developer Platform Web SDK : A JavaScript library to enable the development of apps and integrations that run within Miro, helping users visualize and manage any piece of content on the board.

Miro Live Embed: A framework to allow any Miro board to be accessed directly in a third-party application, for both synchronous and asynchronous work.

Thor Mitchell, Miro's Head of Product, Developer Platform, illustrated the frameworks and resources by showcasing new integrations built by Airtable, ClickUp, Gtmhub, Smartsheet, and Unito. "These powerful integrations show how enterprises of all types are customizing the tools in their tech stack to deliver greater productivity and efficiency - transforming any piece of freeform content in a Miro board to structured tasks and workflows," said Mitchell.

To date, over 5,000 apps have been developed on Miro by partners, community developers, and customers. Once an app or integration has been developed, Miro offers multiple means of distribution. Organizations and developers can distribute their app or integration privately, or publish it in the Miro Marketplace , allowing any of Miro's +35M users to add it directly to their Miro toolbar and start using it in seconds.

Parmar emphasized, "Our customers tell us it's crucial for Miro to fit well with their tools of choice. Giving them the ability to create new integrations with the most popular workplace apps helps Miro drive productivity through reduced context switching. From video conferencing to team communication apps, to hardware and devices, teams can work seamlessly in the office, at home, and on the go."

New Miro Apps include:

Miro App for Google Meet : The latest update in Miro's partnership with Google Workspace enables in-meeting collaboration in just a few clicks. Coming in June, Google Meet users simply open the activities panel and launch Miro to start creating in a new board or any existing board.

Miro App for Webex boards: The new native app, available in beta now, lets Webex users launch any Miro board directly inside any Webex meeting to collaborate with teammates in their meeting space without ever leaving the Webex app. Miro can also be used on a Webex board outside of the meeting with the Miro web app.

Miro also introduced more features for running interactive presentations in a hybrid work setup, which remains one of the biggest pain points for nearly every enterprise business:

Magic Organize : Put frames in order with a single click. An under-the-hood algorithm analyzes frame positions on the board and recommends the right presentation order.

Soundboard: An update to Miro Smart Meetings , first introduced last October, includes Soundboard, a variety of sounds, including "appreciation" and "drumroll," that can be used at any time to keep the team tuned in. An update to, first introduced last October, includes Soundboard, a variety of sounds, including "appreciation" and "drumroll," that can be used at any time to keep the team tuned in.

Miro also introduced new features to accelerate work for Product Development teams and bridge the gap between Product Management, Engineering and Design:

Apps for Agile : Living right within Miro, Apps for Agile allow teams to power through the most common workflows, increasing speed, improving outcomes, and helping to drive innovation. Miro's first App for Agile - Estimation - is available in beta today.

Advanced Diagramming: Miro's all-in-one Diagramming solution now includes shape packs for unified modeling language (UML) and entity relationship diagram (ERD), and swimlanes, callout shapes, and preset diagram theme color packs to make it faster to create professional looking diagrams.

Miro is the leading visual collaboration platform because it enables teams of all types and sizes to innovate quickly. That's never been more important than right now, as we enter a new era of hybrid work where collaboration must happen synchronously, asynchronously, and from anywhere. For a recap of today's exciting announcements and to learn more about being the first to try new features and integrations, please visit: https://miro.next .

About Miro

Miro is an online, visual collaboration platform designed to unlock creativity and accelerate innovation among teams of all kinds. The platform's infinite canvas enables teams to lead engaging workshops and meetings, design products, brainstorm ideas, and more. Miro, co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, serves more than 35M users worldwide, including 99% of the Fortune 100. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,500 employees in 10 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com .

