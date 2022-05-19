Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Amber Nichole Miller, UFC Legend Tito Ortiz's Wife Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that professional model and television star Amber Nichole Miller has joined HoneyDrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Amber is absolutely gorgeous" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "I'm very happy that she found us, and I have a feeling she will do very well on the site. I'm sure a lot of fans can't wait to start interacting with her on HoneyDrip.com."

Amber Nichole Miller began her modeling career at the age of five when she appeared on the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Years later, in 2002 she became the first official Octagon Girl for the UFC. In 2009 she was named Xyience Spokesmodel and did national commercials for the company. Amber is both a runway and published model. She has graced the covers and has been featured in some of the largest national magazines including Muscle and Fitness, Oxygen, Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and FHM, to name a few. She can also be seen on the E! Entertainment television series WAGS LA Season 3. Amber has also been known to donate her time to many charities such as American Soldier Network, Veterans for Kids, Our Rescue, and Reel Warriors.

"I'm so excited to be a part of HoneyDrip" said Amber. "The site will be a great place for me to express my creativity and monetize my exclusive content."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

