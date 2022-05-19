DR. MARY CLAIRE HAVER, FOUNDER OF THE GALVESTON DIET, EXPANDS OFFERING BY OPENING THE FIRST MARY CLAIRE WELLNESS CLINIC

Mary Claire Wellness is an integrative clinical practice that provides one-on-one medical guidance for women struggling with midlife weight gain and unwanted symptoms from different stages of menopause.





HOUSTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mary Claire Haver, board-certified OB/GYN, has helped thousands of women going through perimenopause, menopause, and beyond to actualize their health and wellness goals by creating the Galveston Diet's online digital course. The Mary Claire Wellness clinic was born out of repeated requests from the Galveston Diet students and Dr. Haver's social media followers for personal guidance and a potential patient relationship.

With over 1.6 million Tik Tok followers, hundreds of thousands of engaged followers on Instagram and Facebook, and approximately 71,000 online Galveston Diet students, Dr. Haver is a leading voice in menopause wellness. Due to demand, she wanted to build the practice of her dreams by utilizing the power of science in an integrative manner, leading to powerful, individualized programs for women suffering from symptoms due to menopause.

"Our online students and social media followers are asking for personal guidance. It has been incredibly rewarding to meet with patients in person that are ready to commit to a lifestyle change. This expansion into Mary Claire Wellness is a critical next step in the Galveston Diet program to help women that are menopausal and beyond to reduce the life disrupting symptoms and health risks associated with perimenopause and menopause." Dr. Haver says.

Based in Friendswood, TX, Mary Claire Wellness is a unique practice that integrates a patient's medical history, symptomatology, the Galveston Diet nutrition program, exercise, supplements, and possibly hormone replacement therapy. A patient's one-hour visit includes a thorough discussion of their lifestyle and health history and a discussion of short and long-term goals. A body scan will be performed using an InBody bioelectrical scanner, and any relevant labs will be ordered and evaluated. Each patient receives a custom plan for their goals and schedules a follow-up visit within three months for evaluation.

"My patients are looking for medical and nutritional guidance from an OBGYN specializing in menopause to provide tools and support to help them reach their goals," Dr. Haver adds.

