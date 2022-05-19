Leica Biosystems New Advanced Staining Solution Transcends Expectations with Speed, Quality and Diagnostic Productivity

Powered by Universal Access, the BOND-PRIME Advanced Staining Solution Enables Labs to Seamlessly Adapt to Any Incoming Workflows

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Biosystems is launching BOND-PRIME, a premium Advanced Staining solution, to advance diagnostic productivity in the lab. BOND-PRIME is the only system that delivers all elements of Universal Access, enabling lab technicians to load any slides in any combination, with any reagent, at any time.

The BOND-PRIME staining platform was developed with the lab's needs in mind: in today's fast-paced health care environment, adaptability is essential to ensure that slides are processed in a timely manner. Universal Access on BOND-PRIME seamlessly adapts and optimizes workflow to stain slides as needed, leaving no slide staining position unutilized. BOND-PRIME features 70 open-access reagent positions and can process up to 72 slides seamlessly, helping to eliminate delays and facilitating continuous workflows.

"With IHC turnaround time shortened to an average of only 90 minutes, and 100% instrument utilization without constant attention, the BOND-PRIME stainer's impact on workflow is truly impressive," said Colin White, Senior Vice President of Advanced Staining and Imaging. Single or STAT slides may be turned around in as fast as one hour, enabling pathologists to deliver a diagnosis quickly to patients who need answers quickly.

In addition to adaptability and speed, BOND-PRIME consistently delivers the crisp, clean stains that are needed for a definitive diagnosis. The instrument's progressive automation works in tandem with Novocastra premium reagents to produce crisp, high-quality staining in an average of 90 minutes.

"We have a history of innovation to address customer needs," said Gustavo Perez-Fernandez, President at Leica Biosystems. "From ensuring STAT cases are processed efficiently, to decreasing the number of cases left pending, BOND-PRIME presents a quantifiable benefit to mid-sized and large laboratories."

The BOND-PRIME staining system is available now in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. BOND-PRIME may not be available in your region.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. Only Leica Biosystems offers the most comprehensive portfolio that spans the entire workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our experts are committed to delivering Improved Quality, Integrated Solutions, and Optimized Efficiencies leading to breakthrough advances in diagnostic confidence. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Visit LeicaBiosystems.com for more information.

