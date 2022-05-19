Motto Mortgage Sunrise Now Open in New Jersey

New Mortgage Brokerage Franchise Now Serving the Garden State

FAIR LAWN, N.J., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in New Jersey. Motto Mortgage Sunrise is now open in Fair Lawn and serving all markets throughout the Garden State.

Motto Mortgage Sunrise is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Daniel DeMola, who also serves as the mortgage loan originator for the office. DeMola has more than 10 years' experience in the personal lines insurance and service industry which has positioned him to know what it takes to fulfill his client's needs regarding professional customer service and support during all transactions.

"Motto Mortgage Sunrise offers an alternative to the traditional/retail mortgage bankers currently operating in New Jersey," said Daniel DeMola. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, personal relationship, and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Daniel takes great satisfaction in helping homeowners achieve the "American dream" of homeownership and his energetic, fun-filled personality makes the mortgage process as seamless and enjoyable as possible. When he's not at the office, Daniel enjoys spending quality time with his family who reside on Erskine Lake in Ringwood, traveling, golfing, and participating in a variety of outdoor activities.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Sunrise can be reached at 908-451-8134. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

About Motto Mortgage Sunrise:

Motto Mortgage Sunrise (OFFICE NMLS # 2327839) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of New Jersey, located at 14-25 Plaza Rd Ste N2-1 Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. To learn more, please visit www.mottomortgagesunrise.com or call 908-451-8134

Daniel DeMola: NMLS: 2295278

