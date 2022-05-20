Congratulations Allan Hollenbeck, New AARP Illinois State President

CHICAGO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Illinois, the state's largest outreach and advocacy organization dedicated to improving lives of those 50+ is proud to announce the appointment of Allan Hollenbeck as Illinois' State President. This position is the top volunteer role in Illinois.

Since February 2020, Hollenbeck, a retired civil engineer and CEO, has lent his voice as spokesperson and advocate for AARP's work, most recently testifying before a Senate Committee in Spring 2022 about the need for nursing home rate reform. He has served on AARP Illinois' Executive Council, heavily involved in campaigns to improve affordability in Illinois, lower the cost of prescription drugs and other important issues.

"Al's voice and insights have been crucial in the past two years of AARP's work improving the lives of older adults in Illinois," said Philippe Largent, AARP Illinois State Director. "We couldn't be more thrilled to elevate him to this top volunteer post, where his management experience, community awareness and leadership is sure to help our 1.7 million members to live their best lives."

As the new State President for AARP Illinois, Hollenbeck will serve as a spokesperson for the organization with the media, opinion leaders, legislators and the public. He will also chair the AARP Illinois Executive Council, a volunteer leadership committee that helps set AARP's state agenda and programs.

Prior to volunteering for AARP, Hollenbeck was President/CEO of RJN Group for 25 years. Headquartered in Illinois, RJN Group had more than 200 employees in 13 offices across 7 states. He served as Project Engineer, Project Manager, Principal in Charge and President/CEO in the planning, design and construction of hundreds of public sector infrastructure projects. Under his leadership, his teams worked to provide safe drinking water, rehabilitate aging underground infrastructure and treat wastewater prior to discharge to rivers and lakes.

He is a published author and recognized national expert in the rehabilitation of aging underground infrastructure, and has held leadership positions in several state and local engineering societies.

"I'm honored to take on this new role as AARP State President, and to represent this hard-working organization in its mission of being a wise friend and fierce advocate to the 50+," Hollenbeck said. "Every older adult in Illinois should be able to age with dignity and in the way they choose – and I am passionate about doing my part to ensure this can happen."

Hollenbeck has a BS and MS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors. He is a lifelong White Sox fan who lives in Winfield with his wife, Karen Schoder Hollenbeck.

