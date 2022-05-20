Digi-Key Electronics Wins Big at 2022 EDS Leadership Summit

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been awarded 25 recognitions from its suppliers during the 2022 EDS Leadership Summit, held May 10-13 in Las Vegas.

Digi-Key was recognized for its sales results, customer service, breadth of product, digital presence and more during the past year. The list of awards Digi-Key earned includes:

Additionally, Abracon recognized Jason Simoneau, director of passives, at Digi-Key, with the Americas Executive Partnership Award for 2021.

"We are very pleased to have earned these recognitions from so many of our valued supplier partners," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "At Digi-Key, we are redefining what it means to be a high-service distributor and focus on continuous improvement to ensure a positive experience and great results for both our suppliers and customers. We're grateful to our suppliers for their partnership, and look forward to finding new ways to partner more closely for continued mutual success in the future."

Digi-Key also hosted its annual EDS Business Update Breakfast on Thursday, May 12, featuring market activity and business updates from Digi-Key president Dave Doherty and vice president of Americas and EMEA business development Ian Wallace. The theme of the presentation was "Successful. Together." and covered Digi-Key's performance in 2021 and its continuous investments in its core business, as well as new services and how those capabilities such as Marketplace, e-commerce platforms and logistics services can benefit suppliers.

"At Digi-Key, we're looking for ways to make the extraordinary, ordinary, and we couldn't do it without our supplier partners, manufacturing reps, online and media personnel," Doherty said. "We're focused on our digital presence, streamlining processes and supporting our customers in order to plan for the next cycle -- because in this industry, it's never a matter of 'if' – it's a matter of 'when.'"

Jugglers from The Passing Zone provided entertainment during the presentation as well, serving as a perfect metaphor for how the industry has handled the numerous challenges and opportunities presented over the past several years.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

