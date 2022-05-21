HMTV ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Proposed Acquisition of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman has launched an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. by Gato Investments LP, a portfolio investment of private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Gato has agreed to buy Hemisphere for $7.00 per share, which is less than half of the company's 52-week high trading price.

Gato is already Hemisphere's controlling shareholder, owning 72.3% of Hemisphere's voting power. On May 9, 2020, Hemisphere announced that it had entered into an agreement under which Gato would acquire the remaining shares of the company.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to Hemisphere shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to Gato's conflicts of interest and the adequacy of the $7.00 per share acquisition price.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at scott@julieholleman.com or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit www.julieholleman.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Julie & Holleman LLP

W. Scott Holleman, Esq.

157 East 86th Street

4th Floor

New York, NY 10028

(929) 415-1020

www.julieholleman.com

