Gogo Business Aviation to Launch LEO Global Broadband Service

System Features Small Antenna and One AVANCE LRU to Fit on Business Aircraft of Any Size

GENEVA, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EBACE -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced it will launch the first global broadband service in business aviation to use an electronically steered antenna (ESA) on a low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network.

Gogo's exclusive antenna assembly, designed in conjunction with Hughes Network Systems, LLC (Hughes), will be small enough for installation on the fuselage of business aircraft from super light jets and large turboprops to ultralong-range jets, and will operate on OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency broadband global network.

To access the network, the new service will require just one Gogo AVANCE LRU inside the aircraft, which means existing AVANCE customers will only have to install the ESA antenna, with a single cable for power in, and a single cable for data out.

"This will be a fast and affordable broadband system that will provide best-in-class global performance on the broadest range of aircraft in business aviation," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo Business Aviation's president and chief operating officer. "We want to give everyone in business aviation the ability to have an exceptional broadband experience regardless of where they fly, or what size aircraft they fly."

The OneWeb network will deliver performance comparable to terrestrial broadband services, with game-changing low latency that is significantly less than geostationary satellites (GEOs). A multitude of users will be able to simultaneously perform data-heavy interactive online activities such as conducting simultaneous live video conferences, accessing cloud solutions such as Office365, watching live TV, streaming video applications like TikTok, and much more.

"Our agreement with Gogo Business Aviation represents a leap forward for business aviation connectivity," said Ben Griffin, vice president Mobility at OneWeb. "By harnessing the power of our LEO constellation to deliver robust, consistent, and reliable global coverage, OneWeb and Gogo will be able to offer an unmatched experience to business jet operators and passengers worldwide."

OneWeb's LEO constellation is fully funded and will consist of 648 satellites, 428 of which have already been launched.

"The world has been waiting for a high performance, cost-effective, flat panel antenna solution to realize the global, high-speed, low-latency promise of LEO satellite broadband – and Hughes has delivered," said Reza Rasoulian, vice president, Hughes. "Gogo's selection of the Hughes ESA solution affirms our engineering excellence and unlocks the value of OneWeb's global capacity for high-speed, inflight broadband anywhere on the planet."

Unlike GEO solutions, Gogo's LEO service will include one fuselage-mounted unit with an integrated antenna, modem, power supply and RF converter; will only require 28 volts of DC power; will not rely on aircraft-positioning data; and will include an AVANCE router.

"We've designed the system to reduce costs by simplifying the installation," Aguirre continued. "We have long delivered affordable, high-quality connectivity, and award-winning customer service to aircraft owners in North America, and now we want to bring those same benefits to all aircraft owners in the rest of the world."

For customers with an AVANCE L3 or L5 system in North America, the unique multi-bearer capability of the AVANCE platform will allow Gogo to combine capacity from OneWeb's LEO satellite network with Gogo's ATG network to deliver even higher capacity than LEO alone can provide.

The Gogo broadband service for business aviation will be available soon after the OneWeb network is fully launched and commercially available.

Gogo will provide global customer support through its network of 118 authorized dealers, including 24 that operate outside the United States, serving Gogo's more-than-1000 non-U.S. narrowband satellite customers that today operate in 83 countries around the world.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2022, there were 2,699 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,526 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,522 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www. echostar.com . Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

Media Relations Contacts: Gogo Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Mellin, Gogo Business Aviation William Davis

+1 720-840-4788 +1 917-519-6994

dmellin@gogoair.com wdavis@gogoair.com

Alison Chambers, Emerald Media, for OneWeb Sharyn Nerenberg, Hughes

Office: +44 (0) 1420 560094 +1 301-428-7124

Mobile: + 44 (0) 7721 882939 Sharyn.Nerenberg@Hughes.com

Alison.chambers@emeraldmedia.co.uk

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 3, 2022, and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation