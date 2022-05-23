InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to See & Capture Images (CHK-168)

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique flashlight and imaging solution that would be easy to use in a variety of situations," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the FLASH-CAM. My design would offer a next-generation flashlight device with an even greater range of multi-tool capabilities."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to see and capture day or night images and videos. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional flashlights, digital cameras, etc. As a result, it increases convenience, safety and security and it can be used for various applications. The invention features an effective and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, military and law enforcement, contractors, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CHK-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

