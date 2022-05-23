NATURAL GROCERS® MAINTAINS COMMITMENT TO AFFORDABLE PRICES DURING RECORD INFLATION

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Inflation" is a word at the forefront of many conversations right now—for good reason. From gas stations to department stores, consumers are feeling the pressure of rising prices. Customers at Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, can shop with confidence knowing they can still get high-quality organic and natural products at Always AffordableSM prices.

Despite record inflation, Natural Grocers adheres to 'Always Affordable Pricing'— a founding principle since 1955.

ALWAYS AFFORDABLE PRICES: A FOUNDING PRINCIPLE

"Our parents founded Natural Grocers in 1955 with the belief that everyone should have access to affordable healthy natural and organic foods, nutrition education and live in a thriving, regenerative environment. This includes the food we all put on our tables. 'Always Affordable Pricing' is one of our Five Founding Principles to which we have stayed committed for over 67 years. We work hard to generate long term relationships with vendors and farmers to secure the best possible pricing on wholesome natural foods and supplements. These types of partnerships have historically helped us to maintain premium quality and offer accessibly priced nutritious foods and vitamins, even when families have been impacted by inflation," said Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' Executive Vice President.

The Company's Commitment to Quality, another founding principle, is evidenced in its high product standards and continuous improvement of these standards. For example, Natural Grocers, which sold only cage-free eggs since its founding, enhanced its product standards in 2016 to sell only free-range eggs. Likewise, in 2014 the Company adopted advanced product standards designed to remove all confinement dairy products from its stores and sells only 100% pasture-based dairy products.

Natural Grocers makes every effort to base its product standards on relevant scientific evidence to best support the sustainability and health of the food system, the environment, Crew members, and its communities, and is committed to continuing to drive higher product standards within the industry. The Company prides itself on its transparent approach to product selection and encourages dialogue with customers, investors and industry peers. "Going into our 67th year, we hope to inspire other companies around the world to follow our lead and to realize that it is possible to offer high-quality organic and natural products at 'always affordable prices'," said Ms. Isely.

IN-STORE SAVINGS FOR "FOOD-AT-HOME"

Here are some practical, consistent ways customers can save at Natural Grocers:

Shop Natural Grocers Brand Products: Natural Grocers has its own house brand, which also happens to be the family legacy. From the bulk line (refrigerated for freshness and prepackaged for sanitation purposes) to grocery and household staples, to vitamins and supplements, the house brand of about 1,000 items provides customers with nourishing options that families can afford. Products from this line represent affordability AND premium quality customers can trust. [i] Become an {N}power® member : customers can sign-up for {N}power, its free customer-loyalty program, to get exclusive discounts, newsletters, members-only features and more. Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals: each month, {N}power members enjoy discounted prices and fabulous recipes to help customers prepare healthy meals for their family of four or more with a price tag that averages around $14! SM, Natural Grocers offers FREE nutritional health coaching, in-store nutrition classes and recipe demos. With 164 hours of continuing education required annually, the Nutritional Health Coaches are ready to help communities stay rooted in health.[ii] Natural Grocers Nutrition Center: Known as America's Nutrition Education Experts, Natural Grocers offersnutritional health coaching, in-store nutrition classes and recipe demos. With 164 hours of continuing education required annually, the Nutritional Health Coaches are ready to help communities stay rooted in health.

The Company invites customers to shop at Natural Grocers' stores for high-quality nutritious foods and vitamins and organic products at Always Affordable Prices, while experiencing the benefits of friendly and knowledgeable customer service. Check out the latest deals at www.naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

