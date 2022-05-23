NOON Aesthetics Celebrates 10 Years and Expands Its Line of Professional Skincare Products

IRVINE, Calif. , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOON Aesthetics™, the innovative professional skincare company, is celebrating ten years of success in developing and marketing effective and safe professional skincare products. Together with this milestone, the company is pleased to announce the release of four breakthrough new anti-aging and skin rejuvenation products.

NOON Aesthetics was founded in 2012 by experienced chemist, formulator and skincare specialist, Masha Minkin, and technology innovation entrepreneur, Eran Rosman. Since then, NOON Aesthetics has successfully entered the international skincare market, opened an office in the United States, and launched a complete line of over 40 professional anti-aging and skin rejuvenation products. NOON has developed Dermshield™, a patented technology that acts as a shield to protect the skin, reducing the incidence and severity of skin irritation and erythema, enabling the treatment of all skin conditions, all Fitzpatrick skin types, all year round.

NOON is launching four new products to celebrate the company's birthday;

Restart Serum™ – A comprehensive anti-oxidant composition that protects the skin from the effects of environmental stress factors and significantly improves the skin's condition.

OMG - Optimal Moisturizing Guardian™ - Anti-aging Lipid Restoration & Anti-Oxidant treatment composed of a physiological corrective assembly of lipids in an optimal ratio resulting in visual improvement of skin appearance and provides strong and long-lasting anti-oxidant activity.

SOS- Smart Occlusive System™ - Cream for dry to very dry skin that restores the function of the skin barrier and provides a quick and long-lasting moisturizing effect to protect the skin from the effects of various environmental factors.

Halo-Ronic- Serum™ (Hyaluronic Serum) - Hydrating and Energizing booster. Composed of two types of Hyaluronic Acid and a combination of Neem & Turmeric Extracts. This top-rated serum is formulated to leave the skin more hydrated and radiant as well as leave the skin's immune system with a higher level of essential energy.

"NOON has come a long way since we developed and sold our first product. This year we established our headquarters in the United States, and now we are launching four new products together. We are very proud of this accomplishment!" commented Eran Rosman, NOON CEO.

Masha Minkin, CTO, added, "We founded NOON with the vision to develop the most effective and safe professional skincare products for use by professionals and consumers at home. This newest generation of advanced skincare products includes clinically proven anti-aging serum and rejuvenation treatments for use at home."

About NOON Aesthetics™

NOON Aesthetics develops and manufactures an extensive portfolio of professional skincare products. The company's proprietary Dermshield™ technology empowers professional skincare providers to deliver highly effective, safe & irritation-free treatments leading to healthy & beautiful skin for all.

NOON Aesthetics management team has extensive experience and a deep understanding of skincare market needs. The company owned laboratories and factory enables complete control over R&D, IP, formulations, manufacturing and QA processes. The company has ongoing collaborations with leading international pharmaceutical companies active in the skincare market with a global distribution network in over 40 countries.

For additional information, visit: www.noonaesthetics.com or visit our official Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn Channels.

