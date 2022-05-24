AT&T, the University of North Texas and Bigbelly team-up to Enhance Campus Connectivity

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Texas, AT&T, and Bigbelly have teamed up to enhance the campus community wireless experience using the innovative multi-purpose Telebelly offering. This past Fall, AT&T installed an outdoor small cell system at the Denton campus which resulted in enhanced connectivity for students, faculty, and visitors, and better capacity to power the newest 5G and LTE experiences.

Hosted by Bigbelly's Telebelly small cell siting solution, this is North America's first Telebelly deployment at a major University. Through this collaboration, AT&T is now able to offer increased network robustness, and multi-gigabit speeds all while utilizing minimum physical space and on a platform that additionally benefits the campus community with additional Smart Waste and Recycling capacity.

Campuses and solution providers share the challenge of how and where to deploy small cell, broadband, and other information and communication technology ("ICT") infrastructure in public spaces without additional clutter. By design, Bigbelly Smart Waste and Recycling stations are located where people locate; which is where wireless demands are generally the greatest. The Telebelly platform, which can either utilize existing Bigbelly or greenfield locations, is easy to access and hides technology in plain sight. Most importantly, the platform enables better wireless experiences exactly where people congregate the most.

"The University of North Texas has long enjoyed the benefits from the Bigbelly Smart Waste and Recycling system located throughout the Denton campus, said Chad Crocker, UNT Senior Director of Maintenance. "The solution helps the University provide more capacity, a cleaner environment, and is aligned with its sustainability goals compared to conventional waste bins. The integration of this solution with mobile connectivity allows us to additionally ensure that the campus has a best-in-class wireless service provider experience."

"With the University of North Texas, Bigbelly and AT&T, the possibilities are as exciting as they are limitless. In UNT's hands, ultra-fast, reliable connectivity will open doors of opportunity for students, businesses, and the community, enabling innovation in countless areas," said Jason Hamilton, AT&T Area Manager, Technical Project Management. "We are grateful to the entire team at UNT and Bigbelly for their collaboration. The overall sleek form factor allowed for the solution to gain quick approval and ease of deployment."

Alex Gamota, Bigbelly Senior Vice President of ICT, stated: "Bigbelly is thrilled to enable robust wireless connectivity for the University of North Texas community and AT&T. Improving connectivity not only supports information and communication technology applications; the platform also empowers smart campuses, such as the University of North Texas, to optimize daily operations and enhance the overall quality of life."

About the University of North Texas: As one of the nation's largest universities, we offer 113 bachelor's, 94 master's, and 37 doctoral degree programs. By providing access, welcoming diversity and strengthening our collaborations with our many educational, business and community partners, as well as building new partnerships across the globe, UNT's faculty and staff work each day to prepare students for the challenges they will meet in our changing world.

About AT&T Communications: We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. For more information, please visit us at att.com.

About Bigbelly: Bigbelly is the world leader in public space Smart Waste & Recycling solutions. With over 65,000 stations deployed around the world and in all 50 states, it is a ubiquitous part of our landscape. Municipalities, campuses, retail venues, public transit systems, airports, hospitals, and more are all members of the global Bigbelly community. Further enhancing public spaces, Bigbelly provides an innovative multi-purpose platform to host communications infrastructure – the Telebelly.

