ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Backlog of orders at $13.7 billion; Revenues of $1.35 billion; Non-GAAP net income of $54 million; GAAP net income of $53 million; Non-GAAP net EPS of $1.22; GAAP net EPS of $1.19

HAIFA, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elbit Systems Ltd. (" Elbit Systems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ESLT) (TASE: ESLT), the international high technology company, reported today its consolidated results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In this release, the Company is providing US-GAAP results as well as additional non-GAAP financial data, which are intended to provide investors a more comprehensive view of the Company's business results and trends. For a description of the Company's non-GAAP definitions see page 4 below, "Non-GAAP financial data". Unless otherwise stated, all financial data presented is US-GAAP financial data.

Management Comment:

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "Elbit Systems is well positioned to benefit from acceleration in defense budget growth, due to its portfolio of leading technological capabilities and positions in key global defense markets. Growth in the first quarter reflects strong demand for our solutions from customers around the world.

Elbit Systems' employee retention plans include stock price linked compensation, enhancing our ability to realize the long-term growth potential. The stock price appreciation during the first quarter resulted in a sharp increase in compensation costs related to stock price linked compensation plans for employees.

We believe the growing demand for our solutions coupled with a capable and motivated workforce will be the primary drivers of future growth and the long term success of Elbit Systems."

First quarter 2022 results:

Revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $1,352.8 million, as compared to $1,118.3 million in the first quarter of 2021. A major part of the growth was organic, in addition to the contribution of Sparton, which was acquired in the second quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP(*) gross profit amounted to $333.3 million (24.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $286.2 million (25.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 was $326.9 million (24.2% of revenues), as compared to $281.3 million (25.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021. The GAAP and Non-GAAP gross profit in the first quarter of 2022 includes expenses of approximately $20 million related to the effect of the significant increase in the Company's share price on employees stock price linked compensation plans.

Research and development expenses, net were $100.7 million (7.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $84.3 million (7.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Marketing and selling expenses, net were $87.0 million (6.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $51.5 million (4.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses, net were $84.3 million (6.2% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $61.8 million (5.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021.

Other operating income, net was $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, as a result of capital gain from sale of part of the activities of a subsidiary in the UK.

Non-GAAP(*) operating income was $65.8 million (4.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $92.9 million (8.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was $58.6 million (4.3% of revenues), as compared to $83.8 million (7.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP and Non-GAAP(*) operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was reduced by expenses of approximately $35 million related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

Financial income, net were $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to financial expenses, net of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Other expenses, net were $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Other expenses, net in 2022 and 2021 were mainly related to non-service costs of pension plans.

Taxes on income were $8.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships was $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and 2021.

Non-GAAP(*) net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2022 was $54.3 million (4.0% of revenues), as compared to $76.2 million (6.8% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2022 was $52.8 million (3.9% of revenues), as compared to $72.5 million (6.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2021. Net income in the first quarter of 2022 was reduced by expenses of approximately $32 million related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

Non-GAAP(*) diluted net earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders were $1.22 for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $1.72 for the first quarter of 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company's shareholders in the first quarter of 2022 were $1.19, as compared to $1.64 in the first quarter of 2021. Diluted net earnings per share in the first quarter of 2022, were reduced by $0.72 as a result of the expenses related to the Company's stock price linked compensation plans.

The Company's backlog of orders as of March 31, 2022 totaled $13.7 billion, similar to the backlog as of December 31, 2021. Approximately 72% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 55% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2022 and 2023.

Cash flows provided by operating activities in the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $35.5 million, as compared to cash flows used in operating activities in the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $13.1 million.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Company:

The Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. COVID-19 has had significant negative impacts on the worldwide economy, resulting in disruptions to supply chains and financial markets, significant travel restrictions, facility closures and shelter-in place orders in various locations. Such disruptions also led to global shortages of electronics and other components, increased costs and extended lead times. Elbit Systems is closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the Company's employees, customers and suppliers, as well as on the global economy.

As we last reported on March 29, 2022, we have been taking a number of actions to protect the safety of our employees as well as maintain business continuity and secure our supply chain. We also reported on a number of activities where we are leveraging our technological capabilities to assist hospital staffs and other first responders protecting our communities from the impact of the pandemic. All of these actions remain ongoing.

We have implemented a series of cost control measures to help limit the financial impact of the pandemic on the Company, in parallel to the measures we are taking to maintain business continuity and deliveries to our customers. We also are working on efficiency initiatives with a number of our suppliers. We continue to evaluate our operations on an ongoing basis in order to adapt to the evolving business environment.

During 2021 and the first three months of 2022 our defense activities, which account for most of our business, were not materially impacted by the pandemic, although some of our businesses experienced certain disruptions due to government directed safety measures, travel restrictions and supply chain delays.

We believe that as of March 31, 2022, Elbit Systems had a healthy balance sheet, adequate levels of cash and access to credit facilities that provide liquidity when necessary. We have given high priority to cash management and adequate cash reserves to run the business.

The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's performance depends on future developments including the duration and spread of the pandemic, the measures adopted by governments to limit the spread of the pandemic, including implementation of vaccinations, and resulting actions that may be taken by our customers and our supply chain, all of which contain uncertainties. As noted in our annual report on Form 20-F, the preparation of financial reports requires us to make judgments, assumptions and estimates that affect the amounts reported. For our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we considered the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our critical and significant accounting estimates. The expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not have a material effect on our judgments, assumptions and estimates reflected in the results. However, our future results may differ materially from our estimates. As events continue to evolve in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimates we use in future periods may change materially.

* Non-GAAP financial data:

The following non-GAAP financial data is presented to enable investors to have additional information on the Company's business performance as well as a further basis for periodical comparisons and trends relating to the Company's financial results. The Company believes such data provides useful information to investors by facilitating more meaningful comparisons of the Company's financial results over time. Such non-GAAP information is used by the Company's management to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate the Company's current performance. However, investors are cautioned that, unlike financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP measures may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other companies.

The non-GAAP financial data includes reconciliation adjustments regarding non-GAAP gross profit, operating income, net income and diluted EPS. In arriving at non-GAAP presentations, companies generally factor out items such as those that have a non-recurring impact on the income statements, various non-cash items including significant exchange rate differences, significant effects of retroactive tax legislation, changes in accounting guidance, financial transactions and other items not considered to be part of regular ongoing business, which, in management's judgment, are items that are considered to be outside of the review of core operating results.

In the Company's non-GAAP presentation, the Company made certain adjustments, as indicated in the table below.

These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as replacements for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data: (US Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021

Year Ended

December 31, 2021 GAAP gross profit

$ 326.9

$ 281.3

$ 1,358.0 Adjustments:











Amortization of purchased intangible assets

6.4

4.9

26.7 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 333.3

$ 286.2

$ 1,384.7 Percent of revenues

24.6 %

25.6 %

26.2 %













GAAP operating income

$ 58.6

$ 83.8

$ 418.5 Adjustments:











Amortization of purchased intangible assets

10.9

9.1

47.0 Capital gains

(3.7)

—

(14.7) Non-GAAP operating income

$ 65.8

$ 92.9

$ 450.8 Percent of revenues

4.9 %

8.3 %

8.5 %













GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$ 52.8

$ 72.5

$ 274.4 Adjustments:











Amortization of purchased intangible assets

10.9

9.1

47.0 Capital gains

(3.7)

—

(24.9) Revaluation of investments measured under fair value method

—

—

(17.3) Non-operating foreign exchange losses

(4.8)

(4.2)

10.6 Tax effect and other tax items, net

(0.9)

(1.2)

77.8 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Elbit Systems' shareholders

$ 54.3

$ 76.2

$ 367.6 Percent of revenues

4.0 %

6.8 %

7.0 %













GAAP diluted net EPS

$ 1.19

$ 1.64

$ 6.20 Adjustments, net

0.03

0.08

2.10 Non-GAAP diluted net EPS

$ 1.22

$ 1.72

$ 8.30

Recent Events:

On May 16, 2022, the Company announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC, ("Elbit Systems of America"), was awarded a delivery order valued at $49 million for the supply of Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle ("SBNVG") systems to the U.S. Marines Corps. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied through September 2023.

This additional order is part of a $249 million five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from September 6, 2019.

Dividend:

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend's record date is June 27, 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 11, 2022, after deduction of taxes at the source, at the rate of 16.8%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance ("C4ISR"), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions. The Company also focuses on the upgrading of existing platforms, developing new technologies for defense, homeland security and commercial applications and providing a range of support services, including training and simulation systems.

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands US Dollar)



As of March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

As of December 31, 2021

(Audited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 275,871

$ 258,993 Short-term bank deposits 1,181

1,185 Trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets, net 2,741,484

2,770,124 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 276,024

279,228 Inventories, net 1,751,237

1,670,474 Total current assets 5,045,797

4,980,004







Investments in affiliated companies, partnerships and other companies 184,230

182,553 Long-term trade and unbilled receivables and contract assets 333,167

316,074 Long-term bank deposits and other receivables 130,954

133,505 Deferred income taxes, net 52,056

65,274 Severance pay fund 282,854

301,192 Total long-term assets 983,261

998,598







Operating lease right of use assets 418,778

416,383 Property, plant and equipment, net 914,041

902,684 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,998,735

2,019,675 Total assets $ 9,360,612

$ 9,317,344







Liabilities and Equity





Short-term bank credit and loans $ 23,865

$ 27,676 Current maturities of long-term loans and Series B, C and D Notes 84,609

78,682 Operating lease liability 77,061

76,778 Trade payables 1,011,702

1,023,679 Other payables and accrued expenses 1,299,505

1,314,321 Contract liabilities 1,418,429

1,502,955 Total current liabilities 3,915,171

4,024,091







Long-term loans, net of current maturities 387,135

356,624 Series B,C and D Notes, net of current maturities 519,759

528,324 Employee benefit liabilities 855,528

884,353 Deferred income taxes and tax liabilities, net 126,844

141,451 Contract liabilities 424,636

293,984 Operating lease liability 379,606

386,644 Other long-term liabilities 180,103

155,610 Total long-term liabilities 2,873,611

2,746,990







Elbit Systems Ltd.'s equity 2,557,281

2,531,635 Non-controlling interests 14,549

14,628 Total equity 2,571,830

2,546,263 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,360,612

$ 9,317,344

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US Dollars, except for share and per share amounts)



Three months ended

March 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

(Audited)











Revenues $ 1,352,806

$ 1,118,279

$ 5,278,521 Cost of revenues 1,025,861

836,939

3,920,473 Gross profit 326,945

281,340

1,358,048











Operating expenses:









Research and development, net 100,679

84,258

395,087 Marketing and selling, net 86,975

51,484

291,751 General and administrative, net 84,324

61,759

267,362 Other operating income, net (3,651)

—

(14,660) Total operating expenses 268,327

197,501

939,540 Operating income 58,618

83,839

418,508











Financial income (expenses), net 1,081

(222)

(40,393) Other income (expense), net (1,827)

(3,246)

5,336 Income before income taxes 57,872

80,371

383,451 Taxes on income (7,969)

(10,802)

(131,387) Income after income taxes 49,903

69,569

252,064 Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and

partnerships 3,045

3,028

22,599 Net income $ 52,948

$ 72,597

$ 274,663











Less: net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (184)

(67)

(313) Net income attributable to Elbit Systems

Ltd.'s shareholders $ 52,764

$ 72,530

$ 274,350











Earnings per share attributable to Elbit Systems Ltd .'s shareholders:







Basic net earnings per share $ 1.19

$ 1.64

$ 6.21 Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.19

$ 1.64

$ 6.20











Weighted average number of shares used in computation of (in thousands):







Basic earnings per share 44,286

44,200

44,204 Diluted earnings per share 44,524

44,247

44,278

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (In thousands of US Dollars)



Three months

ended March

31, 2022

(Unaudited)

Three months

ended March

31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Year ended

December

31, 2021

(Audited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 52,948

$ 72,597

$ 274,663 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 39,371

34,581

153,091 Stock-based compensation 2,341

1,021

5,312 Amortization of Series A, B, C and D Notes related issuance costs, net 205

—

399 Deferred income taxes and reserve, net (821)

1,460

39,095 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (45)

(9)

(14,457) Loss (gain) on sale of investment, remeasurement of investment held under fair value method (3,383)

370

(15,153) Equity in net earnings of affiliated companies and partnerships, net of dividends received(*) (1,249)

545

7,724 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:









Decrease (increase) in short and long-term trade and unbilled receivables and prepaid expenses 9,615

86,098

(430,296) Increase in inventories, net (80,764)

(119,645)

(336,221) Increase (decrease) in trade payables and other payables and accrued expenses (21,135)

(156,370)

105,201 Severance, pension and termination indemnities, net (7,738)

(10,350)

9,834 Increase in contract liabilities 46,125

76,616

617,740 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 35,470

(13,086)

416,932











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property, plant and equipment and other assets (44,983)

(32,804)

(188,624) Acquisitions of subsidiaries and business operations —

—

(385,011) Deferred payment on acquisition —

(60,560)

(60,560) Investments in affiliated companies and other companies, net (268)

(370)

(1,828) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 950

34

25,745 Proceeds from sale of investments 11,651

—

16,177 Proceeds from sale of long-term deposits, net 59

98

481 Investment in short-term deposits, net (21)

—

(435) Proceeds from sale of short-term deposits —

39

6,334 Net cash used in investing activities (32,612)

(93,563)

(587,721)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Issuance of shares 11

1

20 Repayment of long-term bank loans (618)

(640)

(536,062) Proceeds from long-term bank loans 38,776

—

476,273 Issuance of Series B, C and D Notes —

—

575,249 Dividends paid (20,338)

(19,447)

(79,175) Change in short-term bank credit and loans, net (3,811)

54,900

(285,317) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,020

34,814

150,988











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,878

(71,835)

(19,801) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 258,993

278,794

278,794 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 275,871

$ 206,959

$ 258,993











* Dividend received from affiliated companies and partnerships $ 1,796

$ 3,573

$ 30,323

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD. DISTRIBUTION OF REVENUES (In millions of US Dollars)

Consolidated Revenues by Areas of Operation :



Three months

ended March 31,

2022

%

Three months

ended March 31,

2021

%

Year ended

December 31,

2021

% Airborne systems $ 501.3

37.0 %

$ 411.2

36.8 %

$ 2,005.8

37.9 % Land systems 300.3

22.2 %

300.1

26.8 %

1,254.7

23.8 % C4ISR systems 385.3

28.5 %

260.0

23.2 %

1,371.5

26.0 % Electro-optic systems 119.8

8.9 %

97.2

8.7 %

452.9

8.6 % Other (mainly non-defense engineering and production services) 46.1

3.4 %

49.8

4.5 %

193.6

3.7 % Total $ 1,352.8

100.0 %

$ 1,118.3

100.0 %

$ 5,278.5

100 %



Consolidated Revenues by Geographical Regions :



Three months

ended March 31,

2022

%

Three months

ended March 31,

2021

%

Year ended

December 31,

2021

% Israel $ 285.6

21.1 %

$ 284.0

25.4 %

$ 1,094.7

20.7 % North America 362.4

26.8 %

349.9

31.3 %

1,608.6

30.5 % Europe 254.6

18.8 %

185.5

16.6 %

884.5

16.8 % Asia-Pacific 402.4

29.7 %

229.5

20.5 %

1,443.5

27.3 % Latin America 13.2

1.0 %

35.3

3.2 %

126.7

2.4 % Other countries 34.6

2.6 %

34.1

3.0 %

120.5

2.3 % Total $ 1,352.8

100.0 %

$ 1,118.3

100.0 %

$ 5,278.5

100.0 %

