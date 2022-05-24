Electromedical Technologies Announces Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) ("Electromedical" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and production of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable, and acute pain by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to provide its Financial and Operational Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
"We continue to drive strong growth on the topline, which is critical given the inherent scalability of our model and our capacity to expand with strong margins," noted Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical. "Our flagship device, the WellnessPro plus, has helped thousands upon thousands of people over the past 15 years get their lives back and enjoy a pain free life without the use of opioids. These trends are picking up in our core business and our focus on investing in marketing and sales personnel and initiatives continues to pay off and provide a strong outlook ahead as we move closer toward the commercial launch of our next generation product line."
Financial Performance Highlights for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022
- Net Sales increased 33% year over year to $221,894
- Gross Profit increased 24% year over year
- Gross Margin decreased from 75% to 70%, impacted by additional freight costs to expedite inventory delivery
- Overall Net Loss dropped 55% year over year to $1.1 million
Operational Highlights for the Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2022
- Continued investments in Marketing and Sales initiatives.
- Hired Director of Business and Sales Development with deep industry track record and experience.
- Made strong R&D gains in development of new product line targeting October 2022 full commercial launch.
Management sees the Company's continued strides in topline growth as further reinforcement for its strategic decision to invest heavily in sales and marketing, both in terms of personnel and other key strategies. In particular, the Company's decision to hire a top industry veteran with a long track record of success, David Orn, as its new Director of Business and Sales Development has been important in driving further topline expansion.
Orn added, "My goal for this year is to onboard 100 active independent medical sales reps, selling the Wellness Pro plus every month."
Wolfson added, "Q1 was a strong start to an exciting year with bold steps ahead. I'm proud of our team and grateful for the new talent we have been adding as we scale our operations, and I look forward to sharing more with our stakeholders as we push past new milestones in the months ahead."
About Electromedical Technologies
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage, FDA cleared, bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable, and post-operative pain conditions. Through University collaboration agreements, the Company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body. By studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses, the Company's goal is to reduce pain and improve overall human wellbeing. The Company's current FDA cleared product indications are for chronic acute post-traumatic and post-operative, intractable pain relief.
For more information, please visit www.electromedtech.com.
Note: Nonhuman preliminary studies that we are planning to start in the near future and their applications are not related to our current product in any way and are currently not cleared in the US.
Corporate Contact:
Electromedical Technologies, Inc.
Tel: 1.888.880.7888
Email: ir@electromedtech.com
https://electromedtech.com
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
170,048
$
383,170
Accounts receivable
31,790
35,085
Inventories
196,924
218,510
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
24,930
38,002
Total current assets
423,692
674,767
Property and equipment, net
721,875
727,344
Total assets
$
1,145,567
$
1,402,111
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
274,251
$
214,785
Credit cards payable
14,686
11,283
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
539,237
317,037
Customer deposits
21,850
—
Convertible promissory notes, net of discount of $492,877 and $723,166, respectively
1,289,476
811,687
Related party notes payable
—
57,875
Long term debt, current portion
30,490
29,502
Total current liabilities
2,169,990
1,442,169
Long-term liabilities:
Bank debt, net of current portion
511,613
518,849
Government debt, net of current portion
153,789
154,429
Other liabilities
9,204
9,167
Total liabilities
2,844,596
2,124,614
Commitments and contingencies
—
—
Stockholders' deficit
Series A Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized and 500,000 outstanding
355,000
355,000
Series B Preferred Stock, $.00001 par value, 1 share authorized and 0 outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $.00001 par value, 500,000,000 and 250,000,000 shares authorized; 104,955,567 and
1,048
876
Additional paid-in-capital
20,401,493
20,804,333
Accumulated deficit
(22,456,570)
(21,882,712)
Total stockholders' deficit
(1,699,029)
(722,503)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
1,145,567
$
1,402,111
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
2022
2021
Net sales
$
221,894
$
166,440
Cost of sales
67,641
41,951
Gross profit
154,253
124,849
Selling, general and administrative expenses
879,810
1,689,383
Loss from operations
(725,557)
(1,564,534)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(213,379)
(1,060,302)
Change in fair market value of derivative liabilities
—
14,798
Other income (expense)
—
(428)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(205,600)
—
Forgiveness of debt
—
50,082
Total other expense
(418,979)
(995,850)
Net loss
$
(1,144,536)
$
(2,560,384)
Deemed dividend related to warrant resets
(63,381)
(510,222)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
(1,207,917)
(3,070,606)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
97,260,915
28,558,027
Weighted average loss per share - basic and diluted
$
(0.01)
$
(0.11)
ELECTROMEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,144,536)
$
(2,560,384)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense
361,603
1,298,727
Depreciation and amortization
5,469
5,469
Forgiveness of debt
—
(49,783)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
205,600
—
Amortization of debt discount and day one derivative loss and warrant expense
164,710
1,010,601
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities- convertible promissory notes
—
(14,798)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
3,295
(4,178)
Inventories
21,586
(129,791)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,072
161,990
Other assets
—
7,000
Accounts payable
59,466
(42,284)
Credit cards payable
3,403
(1,057)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(33,400)
9,817
Customer deposits
21,850
(18,301)
Other liabilities
37
(265)
Net cash used in operating activities
(317,845)
(327,237)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments on bank debt
(6,888)
(6,556)
Related party notes payable-net
(57,875)
(50,000)
Issuance of convertible promissory notes
494,220
712,500
Repayments on convertible promissory notes
(367,500)
—
Repayments on notes payable
—
(12,846)
Issuance of common stock for cash - net
42,766
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
104,723
643,098
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(213,122)
315,861
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
383,170
264,913
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
170,048
$
580,774
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
72,308
$
16,356
Income taxes
$
—
$
—
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
January 1,2022 adoption of ASU2020-06
$
379,355
$
—
Warrants, common stock and beneficial conversion feature issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
$
192,996
$
420,096
Derivative liabilities issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes
$
—
$
974,931
Conversion of convertible promissory notes, derivative liabilities and accrued interest into shares of common stock
$
—
$
380,103
