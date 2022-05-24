Eurofins Discovery Announces Formation of its New Scientific Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Discovery, the leading brand with over 35 years of success providing a complete solution of products and services for drug discovery, today announced the formation of its new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Company officials gathered renowned leaders from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to gain strategic insights to address the unmet needs in drug discovery.

Founding SAB members represent the breadth of drug discovery expertise from renowned institutions around the globe.

The SAB is tasked with providing guidance on industry trends, growth opportunities and innovations that will further strengthen Eurofins Discovery's portfolio of products and services for drug discovery and ultimately contribute to improving patients' lives. May 20-23 marked the Eurofins Discovery SAB's inaugural meeting in Boston, Mass.

Iris Alroy , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Amina Biotech

Paul Brennan , Ph.D., CSO of Alzheimer's Research UK Oxford Drug Discovery Institute at University of Oxford , and Professor of Medicinal Chemistry

John Griffin , Ph.D., an entrepreneur and advisor to science-driven organizations

Paige Mahaney , Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Corporate Head of Discovery Research at Exelixi

Kevin Otipoby , Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Immunology at Seismic Therapeutics

About Eurofins Discovery

Eurofins Discovery is recognized as the industry leader for providing drug discovery researchers with the largest and most diverse portfolio of standard and custom in vitro safety & pharmacology assays and panels for drug screening and profiling. In addition to in vitro safety pharmacology strengths, we also offer a broad portfolio of over 3,500 drug discovery services and 1,800 products. These include in vitro assays, cell-based phenotypic assays, safety pharmacology and efficacy, ADME toxicology, medicinal chemistry design, synthetic chemistry, and custom proteins and assay development capabilities. We support a variety of drug discovery targets such as GPCRs, Kinases, Ion Channels, Nuclear Hormone Receptors and other proteins & enzymes. The Eurofins Discovery capabilities, expertise, knowledge and skill sets enable the company to provide clients the benefit of being able to work with a single outsourcing provider (CRO) for all their drug discovery programs.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also a market leader in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialized and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in vitro diagnostic products.

With 58,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in 54 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

