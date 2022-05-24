Leap Partners Completes Third Acquisition In 60 Days

Leap Partners Has Now Significantly Expanded Its Footprint in the Southeast

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last 60 days, Leap Partners, a Nashville-based home services company, has acquired three companies: Conditioned Air Solutions and George Plumbing in northern Alabama as well as Scenic City Heating & AC in eastern Tennessee. John Cerasuolo, CEO, and Patrick Ritter, CFO of Leap Partners have extensive experience acquiring, running, and growing home service businesses. This unique experience provides owners immediate support and relief during and after the acquisition process.

Jonathan of Scenic City Heating & AC said, "I chose Leap Partners because I wanted to be part of the team. Owning and running a small business can be lonely. Now, whenever I need help or have a question, I have a list of people I can call for help or advice. I reached a point with my company where I felt I was being pulled in a lot of different directions. I felt like a jack of all trades but a master of none. Now I can focus on the few parts of the business I really enjoy and feel will make the biggest impact on my employees and customers."

Greg of George Plumbing said, "What really sold me was when John explained I could continue to lead my team while Leap Partners would take over things like payroll, accounting, and marketing. Finding partners like John and Patrick who have experience with these areas of the business that eat up all my time has been a relief."

"Our team is inspired by all of the devoted, talented, and inspirational business owners like Jonathan and Greg we have been fortunate to meet and work with," said John Cerasuolo. "We are excited to keep up our fast pace of growth so we can continue to help owners like Jonathan and Greg spend more time doing what they love."

About Leap Partners

Leap Partners is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider with industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

For more information, visit theleappartners.com and to read an in-depth interview about the Scenic City acquisition in Chattanooga, TN please click here .

