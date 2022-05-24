"Movies for the Ears" - Dramafy Audio Streaming Service Grows its Audience and Show Catalog

More than 130 On-Demand Audio Dramas now available

PARK CITY, Utah, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dramafy, a one-stop source for the best in Audio Drama which launched last July, is now approaching the milestone of 1000 subscribers streaming more than 1500 episodes from 130 audio stories. The new service utilizes the latest mobile technology to stream a long-neglected entertainment art-form featuring hundreds of hours of contemporary audio dramas in multiple genres, including: science fiction; westerns; adventure; comedy; mystery; and children's stories.

Dramafy plans to be the premiere destination for Audio Drama listeners appropriate for all audiences.

Audio dramas (sometimes called fiction podcasts or audio fiction) are scripted works featuring a full cast and sound design. Elizabeth Hansen, Dramafy's co-founder describes audio dramas as "Just like television, only the pictures are better."

Stories can be streamed from Dramafy.com, or with the free Dramafy apps available for Apple devices (IOS) from the Apple App Store, or for Android devices on Google Play.

April 1st, Dramafy launched its new "Listen free with ads" service. Or for those who prefer, ad-free listening is available for $3.99 per month, or $3.49 monthly with an annual subscription. The service provides easy, one-stop access to the best in audio fiction, cutting through a sea of podcasts and music on other streaming services.

"In today's mobile society, listeners want compelling entertainment, easily found and enjoyed while commuting, mowing the lawn, or waiting at the doctor's office, all from their phones," according to Hansen.

Dramafy streams audio drama classics from independent producers such as the popular series: "Powder River," "Tower 4," "Brass" and "Relativity."

Recent additions to Dramafy include: "Sherlock Holmes;" "Secrets of Harridge House;" "The Encounter," and "THE FORKS!"

New original in-house productions exclusive to Dramafy are: the romantic/adventure "Undercover Engagement" by best-selling USA Today author Lucy McConnell; the WWII comedy/drama, "A String of Pearls", the drama, "Coming Home" and the children's series "The Absolutely, Positively, True Adventures of Babe, the Dog", all of which trend in the top ten from week to week. Other original works in pre-production include: the dystopian thriller "The Last Book of John", the family classic "Pollyanna," and the musical "Enchanted April."

"Dramafy plans to be the premiere destination for Audio Drama listeners and will curate the broadest collection of Audio Dramas appropriate for all audiences in the market," according to Dramafy CEO, Ken Harris.

