New Book Illustrates Four Keys to Success for Entrepreneurs

CLEVELAND, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, is excited to support Vice President of Strategy & Innovation Brandon Cornuke as he releases his first book, The Value Proposition Matrix. In this book, Cornuke, also an Adjunct Professor of Design & Innovation at Case Western Reserve University, shares his practical approach to helping entrepreneurs and established businesses build and launch products consumers want.

This book was developed at MAGNET where Cornuke helps manufacturers and entrepreneurs sharpen their strategies, build innovation systems and develop new products. Referencing examples from his experience at MAGNET, Cornuke's book explains how to clarify any business idea and spend time on the most important aspects of product development.

"I've worked with innovators of all types, from established companies to fledgling startups," Cornuke, formerly with Target and American Greetings, says. "The challenges they face are always unique but the core questions they need to answer are the same. The practical tools laid out in the book illuminate those questions, get innovators working on their assumptions and encourage rapid adjustments to keep projects moving forward."

The book explains four elements that create winning businesses: customer, problem, solution and team. "Like the four sides of a strong foundation, every aspect of a new business idea rests on these key building blocks," Cornuke says.

President of University Hospitals (UH) Ventures David Sylvan has worked with Cornuke supporting innovators at UH and as a fellow adjunct professor. He says, "The Value Proposition Matrix is now my go-to recommendation for all aspiring start-up founders."

Cornuke will join the judging panel at MAGNET's seventh annual Mspire, a pitch competition for entrepreneurs and innovators whose products or ideas require manufacturing, which takes place July 26, 2022.

The Value Proposition Matrix is now available through www.valuepropmatrix.com and on Amazon in both hard and digital formats.

About MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network

The mission of MAGNET is to play a vital role in growing the manufacturing sector in Northeast Ohio, thereby creating more vibrant communities, increasing economic inclusion, and building a stronger middle class in our region. Since 1984, MAGNET has offered a wide range of hands-on consulting services to manufacturers as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) and Ohio MEP. These services, which include product and process development, workforce initiatives, start-up support, technology implementation, and lean/operations consulting, help companies grow locally and compete globally.

As manufacturers grow, they need to hire, train, and retain diverse employees; build relationships with other companies and organizations to address systemic issues; pioneer new products and services; and maximize use of smart technologies. MAGNET is uniquely positioned to help manufacturers address these challenges as Northeast Ohio becomes a global leader in smart manufacturing with the workforce to power it.

